Happy Mother’s Day 2023: phrases and images for greetings on WhatsApp

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY 2023 PHRASES IMAGES – Today, Sunday 14 May 2023, is Mother’s Day, one of the most heartfelt anniversaries in which we usually send messages, phrases or images of good wishes to our mothers, among the most important and dearest people in our lives. If you don’t have much imagination or you don’t usually send greetings, here is a series of affectionate quotes and phrases to send to your mother for the occasion. Maybe to share on Facebook or WhatsApp.

“Mothers are flowers that sprout and bear fruit that ripen in any season of life.”

Dear Mom, thank you for always being there, for loving me and taking care of me. No one can ever replace you in my heart.

A good mother is worth a hundred teachers. (Victor Hugo)

We don’t come from stars or flowers, but from mother’s milk. We survived because of our mother’s human compassion and care. This is our main nature. (Shakespeare)

A mother’s happiness is like a beacon that illuminates the future, but also reflects on the past and envelops it in the sweetness of memories. (Honoré de Balzac)

No affection in life equals that of the mother. (Elsa Morante)

In the end, the truths that count, the great principles, always remain two or three. They are the ones your mother taught you as a child. (Enzo Biagi)

Thank you mom for giving me wings, for letting me fly and for helping me get up when I fell.

Thanks mom for being my special guardian angel. Good mothers day!

“I will always carry you with me, on land, at sea, in the sky, in the dark… because the warmth of a star never leaves you behind… I love you.”

“I have doubts about a thousand things, but one thing I’m sure of… You, mother, are the only woman who is worthy of bearing this name for me! I adore you!”

“Mothers, it is you who hold the salvation of the world in your hand.” (Tolstoy)

“In my heart, there is an immense love for a perfect mom.”

All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. (Lincoln)

And again, among the most beautiful quotes to wish Happy Mother’s Day (2023, but not only) we remember the following sentences:

My mother and I have come to a result. We agreed not to understand each other.”

All mothers have intuition, the best ones have radar.”

“Mothers are the only workers who never have vacations.”

“My mom had a lot of worries about me, but I think she enjoyed it.”

And the heart, when with one last beat it will have brought down the wall of shadow, to lead me, Mother, to the Lord, as once you will give me your hand” (Ungaretti)

My only consolation, when I went up to bed, was that my mother would come and kiss me as soon as I was in bed. (Proust)

Mom, you gave me life, you gave me a dream and I give you my world.

