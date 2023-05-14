Happy Mother’s Day 2023: best wishes images
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY 2023 IMAGES – Today, Sunday 14 May 2022, Mother’s Day takes place, an opportunity to send best wishes to our mothers, among the most important people, those who gave us life. Here then is a series of affectionate and fun images to wish Happy Mother’s Day 2023, to send and share on Facebook and WhatsApp. For example, it can be a way to send a good morning to our mother in an original and different way than usual. Here are some suggestions:
Phrases
We’ve seen the images for Mother’s Day 2023 greetings, but a few sentences? Here are some that might be right for you:
- “Mothers are flowers that sprout and bear fruit that ripen in any season of life.”
- Dear Mom, thank you for always being there, for loving me and taking care of me. No one can ever replace you in my heart.
- A good mother is worth a hundred teachers. (Victor Hugo)
- We don’t come from stars or flowers, but from mother’s milk. We survived because of our mother’s human compassion and care. This is our main nature. (Shakespeare)
- A mother’s happiness is like a beacon that illuminates the future, but also reflects on the past and envelops it in the sweetness of memories. (Honoré de Balzac)
- No affection in life equals that of the mother. (Elsa Morante)
- In the end, the truths that count, the great principles, always remain two or three. They are the ones your mother taught you as a child. (Enzo Biagi)
- Thank you mom for giving me wings, for letting me fly and for helping me get up when I fell.
