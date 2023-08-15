Happy mid-August 2023: the most beautiful phrases and images of greetings to share, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook

Today, 15 August 2023, is Ferragosto, one of the most loved holidays and a symbol of summer. An opportunity to send your friends or relatives or partner a greeting message, with phrases or quotes that can impress the recipient, or with nice images, to be sent for example on WhatsApp or Facebook. On the other hand, it is a day to spend in the company of friends, perhaps at the beach, or with your family. Ferragosto is also a Christian feast, in which Maria Santissima Assunta is remembered. But let’s see together some phrases and images of Happy August 15th 2023, to share and send.

Phrases and quotes

Life is like a barbecue. There is always someone who sweats all day for others to sit and eat. Happy mid-August!

To those who are experiencing the emotion of a holiday and to those who enjoy a day of rest in the city: a splendid mid-August to all!

Best wishes and best wishes for a happy August 15th, with the hope that the holidays last as long as possible.

Happy mid-August love, you don’t need great things to be happy, just look at the stars.

Happy mid-August, may it be a day of serenity and lightness.

Mid-August in company, you will see that melancholy passes you.

Life is like a barbecue. There is always someone who sweats all day for others to sit and eat. Happy mid-August!

Happy Ferragosto, may it be full of sun, laughter and magic.

Best wishes for a mid-August full of dreams and shooting stars.

Happy holidays work colleagues! See you in September, possibly all more relaxed and, why not, more tanned!

May the colors of the sky and the magic of the holidays bring you happiness and many happy hours. Happy August 15th!

Mid-August, my scales, I don’t know you.

Mid-August is a pink apostrophe between the words “ti” and “I wait with the digestif in hand”.

The positive side of mid-August is that you have an oven and stove full of cooked food, but an empty fridge so you can enjoy the cool in silence.

The first warm ray of sunshine of the day is for you, who are far from my eyes, but never from my heart. Happy mid-August.

If Ferragosto were a poem, it would be a love poem. He would touch you with a light breeze to relieve you from the heat and gently tell you that I’m thinking of you.

Summer shoots its last cartridges with August 15th, melancholy like a beautiful woman withering away. The year goes on, abandoning the beaches. (Marcello Vital)

Here we are in the pine forest, at the crossroads where the limonari are, with day-trippers stretched out in the shade of the pines, the radios on, the packets and bottles of mid-August. (Alberto Moravia).

Ferragosto is that party which, together with Christmas and Easter, was established to ruin a year of diet. Happy mid-August!

You don’t need great things to make one day great. Happy mid-August!

But those who stay at home on August 15th or all those who necessarily have to go to the beach are more loser, at the cost of sharing spaces of 30 square centimeters with 700 other people.

Never tell anyone that on August 15th you will be alone at home: either they will ruin your plans or make you feel guilty.

Mid-August 2023 sentences | It’s still

Once the mid-August has passed, a long succession of “Now I’m going on a diet” begins, usually lasting until Christmas. Happy mid-August, and remember, you left the scale at home, enjoy it!

In summer there are fireworks, shooting stars, sunsets and dreams by the sea. Summer is a feeling, and mid-August is its heart.

We have inflated life jackets all year round. it’s time to throw them into the sea and enjoy the summer. Congratulations!

This is my favorite time of year. For anything I can use the excuse: “I can’t, I’m too hot!”.

The centuries pass, undaunted and hard, but the existential questions are always the same. God exists? Are we alone in the universe? But above all… What do you do on August 15th?

There are four seasons in a year. And each of these has at least one party where you eat. Happy mid-August.

Mid-August in company, you will see that melancholy passes you.

Life is like a barbecue. There is always someone who sweats all day for others to sit and eat. Happy mid-August!

Happy Ferragosto, may it be full of sun, laughter and magic.

Best wishes for a mid-August full of dreams and shooting stars.

Happy holidays work colleagues! See you in September, possibly all more relaxed and, why not, more tanned!

May the colors of the sky and the magic of the holidays bring you happiness and many happy hours. Happy August 15th!

My favorite thing about my job is the holidays. Happy mid-August everyone!

This summer, since you’ve left your body at home, focus on sympathy! Happy holiday!

May it be an extraordinary mid-August, full of little big things, those that are good for the heart like a sincere smile from a friend, the caress of a loved one and the sweet company of those who love you. You don’t need great things to make a day great, happy mid-August.

Happy August 15th 2023: images to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

You can wish Happy August 15th 2023 also with nice images, gifs and photos, to send for a wonderful good morning on WhatApp, to share with friends and relatives, or to post on Facebook.

Why Ferragosto is celebrated: the meaning

Why is Ferragosto celebrated, what is the meaning? Ferragosto is a pagan holiday which owes its name to the contraction of the Latin term Feriae Augusti, which literally means “rest of Augustus”. The day of celebration was in fact established two thousand years ago by the first Roman emperor, Augustus, in 18 BC. The story tells that the day was conceived by the emperor as a rest from all work activities: throughout the Roman Empire, in fact, on August 15, parties and celebrations of various kinds were organized, during which even the “symbol” animals of work, then mules and donkeys, were rested and decorated with flowers and garlands.

The day of the Feriae Augusti, however, was added to other days of celebration such as the Vinalia ristica, Nemoralia and Consualia which, previously established, were dedicated to Conso, god of the earth and fertility. All these festivities formed the period of Augustali: in those days events such as horse races were organized, a tradition that is still maintained today with the Palio dell’Assunta which is held every year on August 16 in Siena. The Catholic Church, for its part, began to celebrate August 15 as the assumption of Mary into heaven starting from the seventh century with the papacy of Sergius I. Then, in 1950, Pope Pius XII consolidated the assumption of Mary as dogma. Reason why the 15th of August is celebrated only where the feast of the Assumption is celebrated.