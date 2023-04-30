Happy May 1st 2023: phrases and images for best wishes today, May 1st

Phrases

Are you coming on Labor Day? No, I’m going to that of the unemployed. There are more people.

Happy May 1st to those who defend their jobs, to those who are looking for it, to those who have lost it, to those who demand rights as a precarious person: work is dignity.

True dignity is not in work, but in the quality of free time it allows you to have.

Those who don’t work don’t make love: this explains the decline in births. Get busy, and best wishes for the 1st of May!

I believe in the Italian people. They are a generous, industrious people, they ask only for work, a home and to be able to take care of the health of their loved ones. He therefore does not ask for heaven on earth. He asks what every people should have. (S. Pertini)

Work in Italy is like a fairy tale: it begins with Once upon a time.

It’s Labor Day but the guests are less and less: let’s increase them! Congratulations!

Do the job you know, that if you don’t get rich you will live (G. Verga)

The difference between an intellectual and a worker? The worker washes his hands before pissing, the intellectual after (J. Prevert)

Work drives away from us three great evils: boredom, vice and need (Voltaire)

We can live a wonderful life in the world if we know how to work and love, work for those we love and love what we work for (L. Tolstoy)

Happy he who has found his job ask no more happiness (T. Carlyle)

I don’t wish you a happy May 1st. I wish you the best work, one in which you are able to find yourself and while you do it, express the best of you!

Ultimately the Work is the best way to get through life. (G. Flaubert)

Images

