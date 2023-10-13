In The couple’s dilemma, relationship therapist Esther Perel analyzes the lights and shadows of infidelity, and if we talk about “lights” it is because, according to her, despite what contemporary discourse defends, there are some. “Infidelity says a lot about marriage – not just your marriage, but marriage as an institution. We find people who care deeply about the well-being of their partners even while they are lied to, just as many of those who have been betrayed continue to love those who lied to them and want to find a way to stay together,” writes the author, who offers an insight towards infidelity more compassionate than usual.

Lara Ferreiro, psychologist and collaborator of the extramarital dating platform Ashley Madison, assures that we are facing a paradigm shift regarding how we understand relationships and that for many people, happiness does not necessarily have to be linked to monogamy. “More and more couples are choosing to open their relationship. They know that falling in love lasts one to two years on average and that then they will get bored with any partner. Instead of changing the couple, they change the way of understanding relationships. For many, sex and love are different things, they are more rational and know how to separate them. Just as we fall in love several times in life, we can also be attracted to new people; It is normal that we have new needs over the years. For many, this does not mean that we are not happy with our partner, but simply that we want to enjoy ourselves, live new experiences and adventures. For example, Ashley Madison users engage in a wide range of emotional behaviors, such as sharing secrets, giving gifts, online technological behaviors, sexting, etc.,” she says.

While in the past many people had affairs because marriage was not the cradle of debauchery and passion, today many understand that this passion must be part of the marriage pact. However, as Esther Perel clarifies in ‘The Atlantic’“it is not our desires that are different today, but the fact that we feel authorized and even obliged to pursue them.”

Happy and cuckold marriages

But why do those who have a happy marriage sometimes cheat? “This also happens because of the high expectations of marriage. Upon reaching the stage of marriage, many realize that despite having that happiness they longed for, it is not perfect. It is at this time when extramarital affairs appear. The search for another version of oneself can also be one of the most powerful reasons and is often linked to investigating practices that have never been tried or have been repressed with your partner. In the end, human beings tend to get bored when they see the same stimulus every day. We need variety,” says Ferreiro. “An infidelity can help the couple evolve towards something more real and can cause new ideas to be generated. This helps us open our minds and get to know ourselves a little better,” adds psychologist Ferreiro.

There are several reasons why happy people cheat:

– Self-exploration and self-discovery

“Infidelity leads you to self-discovery because you are jumping moral limits, and that makes you rethink things,” says sexologist Mariona Gabarra, Gleeden advisor. Esther Perel points out that many of her unfaithful patients, despite being happy with their partners, talk about love affairs “as a form of self-discovery.”

–sexual problems

“When someone commits infidelity, it is usually because sex fails or because there is no desire or passion. The trajectory is always the same: sexuality fails and therefore, the person wonders why he is failing and has a bad time. It reaches the conclusion, so widespread and erroneous, that it is normal that when couples have been together for a while, this happens, as if it had to be endured. It is common to reach this conclusion because it is assumed that love, affection and routine are the most important things in a couple, when in reality, sexuality is, as it is the most intimate part. The next step is that as time passes, that person thinks that he cannot live without those sexual experiences and takes the step of being unfaithful. This happens because we do not have tools to resolve our sexuality as a couple,” says Lara Ferreiro.

– Feel new or exiled emotions

Happy people who cheat can be unfaithful to experience new emotions. “Through a sexual adventure, a person can discover desires, live new intimate experiences, feel alive, desired and discover a new version of themselves. There are those who feel young again or revive the lost passion within them. An adventure is very attractive, because it increases self-esteem and hormones skyrocket. When we have a love affair, we live in a bubble full of adrenaline,” says Lara Ferreiro.

Although it is important to explain the reasons why there are people who are happy with their partner and, despite this, are unfaithful, this is by no means an ode to infidelity. As Mariona Gabarra highlights, it is very difficult to rebuild a couple after non-consensual infidelity. “Infidelity is a betrayal that emotionally affects a lot and can greatly damage the security of the deceived person. Having extramarital affairs can be positive, but if it is considered infidelity due to the rules or what is marked within the couple, it is no longer so. The couple will have to sit down and set new boundaries, something that is complicated,” she explains.

Finally, let’s keep in mind that it is not necessary, therefore, for there to be a problem in the relationship for an affair to get in the way. As Esther Perel says to journalist Natasha Lunnauthor of Let’s talk about love: lovers, desire, breakups, family, loneliness and friendship, “Even happy people do it. You can have a very good relationship with someone and love your life together, but someone you connect with a lot can appear that has nothing to do with something bad happening in the main relationship. However, it does have something to do with the past, longings and the lost parts of who you were then.”