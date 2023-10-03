He let himself be convinced! In ‘There is room at the bottom’After Alessia and Kimberly ended up in jail for fighting at the nightclub, ‘Happy’ went to look for the youngest Montalbán in order to confront her for hitting his girlfriend. However, the young chef explained that everything happened because of the jealousy that they both feel for ‘Jimmy’although Javier did not want to believe him.

Later, young Alegría went to the Gonzales to clarify his doubts and they also opened his eyes regarding KimberlyThey even told him to suspect her regarding her allergic reaction. For this reason, ‘Happy’ met with his lover to complain to her, but she managed to convince him that she loves him, so he went furiously to ‘Pepe’s’ house to tell them that he will no longer believe them. Faced with such an attitude, they responded: “We already lost him.”