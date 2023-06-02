Happy June 2, 2023: phrases and quotes on Republic Day

HAPPY JUNE 2, 2023 PHRASES AND QUOTES – Today, June 2, 2023, we celebrate the Italian Republic Day. Celebration that was born in 1949, the year in which it was established as a national holiday thanks to the passage of Italy from a monarchy to a parliamentary republic. Celebrating it recalls the origins of our country after the fall of the fascist regime, and throughout Italy there are many special events organized even if for the second consecutive year there will be no military parade. Are you looking for some phrases or quotes for your wishes for a happy June 2, 2023 (Republic Day)? Here is a short selection:

Sovereignty belongs to the people, who exercise it in the forms and within the limits of the Constitution. (Article 1 of the Italian Constitution)

(Article 1 of the Italian Constitution) This is my tricolor: green like the hope of a better world, white like the purity of intent, red like the blood shed by heroes.

One of the worst offenses we can do to the Constitution? Indifference to politics.

Homeland is not an opinion. Or a flag and that’s it. The homeland is a bond made up of many bonds that are in our flesh and in our soul, in our genetic memory. It is a bond that cannot be eradicated like an inopportune hair. (Oriana Fallaci)

(Oriana Fallaci) Behind every article of the Constitution there are hundreds of young people who died in the Resistance. So the Republic is our conquest and we must defend it, whatever the cost. (Sandro Pertini)

(Sandro Pertini) Freedom of thought,

strength in words,

purity in our blood,

pride in our souls,

zeal in our hearts,

long live Italy, long live the Republic

The Italian flag is a banner of freedom conquered by a people who recognize themselves as united, who find their identity in the principles of brotherhood, equality and justice. In the values ​​of its own history and civilization. (Carlo Azeglio Ciampi)

(Carlo Azeglio Ciampi) When I’m in Turin, Milan, and beyond, I move with emotion through the streets that recall the names of the men who made Italy, the kings and prime ministers, but also the Cattaneos and the Mazzinis. (Carlo Azeglio Ciampi)

(Carlo Azeglio Ciampi) What’s left of the Italian flag: broke Italians, sleepless nights and accounts in the red. Happy republic day.

The Republic must be just and incorrupt, strong and humane: strong with all the guilty, humane with the weak and disinherited. This is what those who conquered it after twenty years of struggle against fascism and two years of war of liberation wanted it, and if this is the case today, every citizen will be ready to defend it against anyone who tries to threaten it with violence. (Sandro Pertini)

(Sandro Pertini) Italy is a democratic republic, founded on work.

