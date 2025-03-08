



He March 8 It is a day indicated in the calendar of many people. For several decades, the WORKING WOMEN’S DAY “Also known as Women’s Day,” a date that has served to claim feminism and the role of women in a society where they have always repressed them.

The origin of this celebration, during which millions of women around the world are thrown into the streets to demand Equalityit has its roots in the labor movement of the mid -nineteenth century. It was then when Our ancestors raised the voice To claim the right to vote, to work, to professional training and non -discrimination, among other demands.

Since then, there are many people who throw the streets to commemorate the women who managed to change the story and also to raise their voice for all the macho deals to which they are exposed in their day to day. This 8-m It will not be an exception and, in the streets throughout Spain, we will see again BANKS AGAINST GENDER VIOLENCE or songs for eradicate the sexualization of the female body.

The best phrases to share on 8-M, Women’s Day

If you also want Share with your loved ones by WhatsApp To celebrate Women’s Day in style:









«Feminism is the radical idea that argues that women are people» – Angela Davis

“I will not be a free woman while there are still subjected women, even when her chains are very different from mine” – Aude Lorde

I am not the woman of your life, I am the woman of mine

That this day reminds you of your strength and your ability to go further. You are a woman, a warrior and you can be what you want. Be free, be you!

Women, let’s shout for those who can’t speak. HAPPY 8-M!

Woman, I like it when I don’t shut up. Happy Women’s Day!

The incident with the Seat Panda you had it alone, it was not the fault of my skirt

«I prefer dangerous freedom to a quiet servitude» – María Zambrano

«If you want something to say, look for a man; If you want something to be done, look for a woman » – Margaret Thatcher

Before being a mother, you were a woman and you became a unique example in my life. Thanks for being as you are

“A woman must be two things: whoever she wants and whatever she wants” – Coco Chanel

The story is written by brave women who did not accept a no for response. Happy March 8!

Working Women’s Day is March 8. Women’s Day, the remaining 364 days

The revolution will be feminist or will not. Happy Women’s Day!

“The woman only has a defect: she does not recognize how valuable she is” – Carolina Herrera

«I am strong, I am ambitious and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a ‘dog’, it’s fine » – Madonna

“Women no longer cry, women invoice” – Shakira

“That not even one should remain silent, that not even one suffers from double intentions” – Aitana

“To no man consent to dictate my sentence, only God can judge me, only to him I must obedience” – Rosalia

This Saturday, January 8, Women’s Day, share these phrases if you want to support the women of your life in their daily struggle.