We are at the end of a fantastic year for gamers and therefore we take this opportunity to thank you for the priceless support you have given us again this year and to wish you Happy Holidays. May they be dedicated to relaxation, happy moments in the company of loved ones and, of course, video games!

2023 was an overflowing year for gamers, probably one of the best in terms of quantity and quality of games released. Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Hi-Fi Rush, Street Fighter 6, Lies of P, Alan Wake 2, are just some of the extremely valuable productions that have kept us company during the last twelve months.

However, and it seems right to talk about it, 2023 was paradoxically also a vintage disastrous for the industry and in particular for those who have made video games a job, as well as a passion. In fact, we are talking about over 9,000 people including developers, journalists and professionals in general who have lost their jobs due to the numerous staff cuts that we have seen over the course of the year, as well as the numerous studios that have closed their doors or have decided to stop developing new games, such as Free Radical, Volition, Mimimi Games and Daedalic, just to name a few. The hope obviously is that 2024 will be a decidedly more positive year for the industry.