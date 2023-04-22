With their victory on matchday 16 against Mazatlán FC, Club de Fútbol Monterrey has secured the general leadership of the Clausura 2023 tournament with 37 points with a date to go.
In this way, after the end of the game, in a press conference the Mexican coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich highlighted the importance of obtaining the lead and spoke about the outstanding work of Joao Rojas.
“Today’s result is very important. With this we secure the leadership and close at home. If we reach a final, we close at home,” he said.
“Joao Rojas has been working well, he has brought a bit of impatience in this recovery period, he shows the importance he can have,” he added.
Regarding the injury suffered by the striker German Berteramethe Mexican coach announced that he hopes that it is not serious and that it only remains to wait for the results of the corresponding studies, hoping that it can arrive at least for the Fiesta Grande.
“In the case of Germán, it seems that it is a contracture, it seems that it is not a tear, although the corresponding assessments will have to be made,” he concluded.
