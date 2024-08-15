Happy Ferragosto 2024: the most beautiful greetings phrases and images to share, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook

Today, Thursday 15 August 2024, is Ferragosto, one of the most beloved holidays and a symbol of summer. An opportunity to send your friends or relatives or your partner a greeting message, with phrases or quotes that can strike the recipient, or with funny images, to send for example on WhatsApp or Facebook. After all, it is a day to spend in the company of friends, perhaps at the seaside, or with your family. Ferragosto is also a Christian holiday, in which we remember Maria Santissima Assunta. But let’s see together some phrases and quotes of Happy Ferragosto 2024, to share and send:

Life is like a barbecue. There is always someone who sweats all day so that others can sit and eat. Happy Ferragosto!

To those who are experiencing the excitement of a holiday and to those who are enjoying a day of rest in the city: a splendid Ferragosto to everyone!

Warm greetings and best wishes for a happy Ferragosto, with the hope that the holidays last as long as possible.

Happy Ferragosto, may it be full of sun, laughter and magic.

Best wishes for a Ferragosto full of dreams and shooting stars.

Happy holidays, work colleagues! See you in September, hopefully all more relaxed and, why not, more tanned!

May the colors of the sky and the magic of the holidays bring you happiness and many happy hours. Happy Ferragosto!

Ferragosto, my Libra, I don’t know you.

Summer shoots its last cartridges with Ferragosto, melancholic like a beautiful woman who fades. The year goes on, abandoning the beaches. (Marcello Vitale)

Here we are in the pine forest, at the crossroads where the lemon makers are, with the day trippers lying in the shade of the pines, the radios on, the cones and bottles of Ferragosto. (Alberto Moravia).

Ferragosto is a pink apostrophe between the words “ti” and “attesa col digestive in mano”.

The good thing about Ferragosto is that you have an oven and stove full of cooked food, but an empty fridge so you can enjoy the cool air in silence.

Happy Ferragosto love, you don’t need great things to be happy, just look at the stars.

Happy Ferragosto, may it be a day of serenity and lightheartedness.

Ferragosto in company, you’ll see that the melancholy will pass.

The first ray of warm sunshine of the day is for you, who are far from my eyes, but never from my heart. Happy Ferragosto.

If Ferragosto were a poem, it would be a love poem. It would touch you with a light breeze to give you relief from the heat and tell you sweetly that I’m thinking of you.

Ferragosto is that holiday that, together with Christmas and Easter, was established to ruin a year of dieting. Happy Ferragosto!

Never tell anyone that you will be home alone on Ferragosto: either they will ruin your plans or make you feel guilty.

It doesn’t take big things to make a day big. Happy Ferragosto!

But the most unlucky are those who stay at home on August 15th or all those who have to go to the beach, even if it means sharing a 30 square centimeter space with 700 other people.

Once Ferragosto has passed, a long succession of “Now I’m going on a diet” begins, usually lasting until Christmas. Happy Ferragosto, and remember, you left the scale at home, enjoy it!

In summer there are fireworks, shooting stars, sunsets and dreams by the sea. Summer is a feeling, and Ferragosto is its heart.

There are four seasons in a year. And each of these has at least one feast in which we eat. Happy Ferragosto.

We’ve been pumping up life jackets all year. It’s time to throw them into the sea and enjoy the summer. Best wishes!

This is my favorite time of year. For everything I can use the excuse: “I can’t, I’m too hot!”.

Centuries pass, undaunted and hard, but the existential questions are always the same. Does God exist? Are we alone in the universe? But above all… What do you do on Ferragosto?

May it be an extraordinary Ferragosto, full of small great things, those that are good for the heart like a sincere smile from a friend, the caress of a loved one and the sweet company of those who love you. You don’t need big things to make a day great, happy Ferragosto.

My favorite thing about my job is the holidays. Happy Ferragosto to everyone!

This summer, since you left your body at home, focus on sympathy! Happy holidays!

Happy Ferragosto 2024: Images to Share on WhatsApp and Facebook

We have seen the phrases and quotes to wish Happy Ferragosto 2024 to friends and relatives, but you can also make your wishes with some nice images, gifs and photos. Let’s see them together:

Why Ferragosto is celebrated: the meaning

Why is Ferragosto celebrated, what is its meaning? Ferragosto is a pagan holiday that owes its name to the contraction of the Latin phrase Feriae Augusti, which literally means “Augustus’ rest”. The holiday was in fact established two thousand years ago by the first Roman emperor, Augustus, in 18 BC. History tells us that the emperor conceived the day as a day of rest from all work activities: in fact, throughout the Roman Empire, on August 15, various kinds of parties and celebrations were organized, during which even the “symbolic” animals of work, such as mules and donkeys, were made to rest and decorated with flowers and garlands.

The day of the Feriae Augusti, moreover, was added to other days of celebration such as the Vinalia ristica, Nemoralia and Consualia which, established previously, were dedicated to Consus, god of the earth and fertility. All these festivities formed the period of Augustali: on those days events such as horse races were organized, a tradition that has continued to this day with the Palio dell’Assunta which is held every year on August 16 in Siena. The Catholic Church, for its part, began to celebrate the day of Ferragosto as the Assumption of Mary into heaven starting from the 7th century with the papacy of Sergius I. Then in 1950, Pope Pius XII consolidated the Assumption of Mary as a dogma. This is why August 15 is celebrated only where the feast of the Assumption is celebrated.