Dubai Courts has launched a package of initiatives targeting the family as the nucleus of society, most notably the “Happy Family” initiative to enhance family well-being and family ties in society. It includes several initiatives and activities targeting all its members.

The initiative, which reflects the courts’ commitment to promoting healthy family relationships and spreading happiness and stability in society, includes educational programmes to raise awareness among families about the importance of instilling values ​​and morals, and positive communication. It also includes lectures and workshops for parents to enhance their skills in raising children in correct and positive ways.

The initiative also included recreational activities and events for the family, such as trips, sports and artistic competitions, with the aim of strengthening bonds and spreading joy and happiness among family members.

Dubai Courts confirmed in its annual report that the aim of the initiative is to build a strong and cohesive generation with a promising future.

She pointed out that Dubai Courts cooperated with the Ministry of Education in providing family consultations to parents through television and radio programmes, and social media. A lecture was also organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, and it participated in the International Day of Families and the “Enough Violence” conference.

She explained that the total number of beneficiaries of Dubai Courts’ community initiatives reached 3,256, who were targeted by 58 initiatives. The number of students reached 165, comprising 90 female students and 75 male students.

The report stated that Dubai Courts also launched the “Be Legal” initiative last year, which aims to spread legal knowledge in order to increase awareness and culture in this regard among members of society.

He explained that “the initiative aims to enhance the community’s confidence in the judicial system,” noting the organization of five fruitful forums and the production of 53 specialized videos in spreading legal knowledge and guiding the public in various legal fields, with the participation of 34 judges and the attendance of 2,526 beneficiaries.

The report also revealed the results of the digital services provided by Dubai Courts to delight customers, facilitate their experience, expedite the implementation of their procedures, and meet their needs.

The “Weyak” service is a direct communication channel between litigants and various administrative units concerned with lawsuits to follow up on the implementation of decisions issued regarding lawsuits and requests of various types.

The number of requests executed through the service during the past year amounted to 74,940 requests.

The Dubai Courts Contact Centre recorded 134,344 requests, a large number of which were responded to, amounting to 131,846 requests.

The centre responds to all inquiries, procedures and services provided by Dubai Courts through various channels, including the website and instant chat via the WhatsApp application in Arabic and English, which has reached 32,953 chats.

Digital services also include the personal status authentication service, which allows the customer to obtain certificates and permissions, and document transactions, actions and declarations related to personal status, with a total of 20,573 certificates.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Courts recorded a significant increase in the use of smart applications in dealing with various cases, as the department received 872,414 smart applications during the past year in all primary, appeal and cassation courts.

The annual report indicated that the various courts affiliated with Dubai Courts showed outstanding performance in dealing with smart applications, such as the Court of Appeal, which successfully completed 32,005 smart applications out of a total of 34,627 smart applications it received, while rejecting 2,621 applications.

The Execution Court completed 654,997 smart requests and rejected 53,759 others.

The Commercial Court of First Instance completed 51,132 requests and rejected 2,010 requests.

