Happy Epiphany 2024: the phrases for your Epiphany greetings via WhatsApp

HAPPY BEFANA 2024 WISHES PHRASES – Happy Epiphany 2024 to all our readers. Are you looking for an effective phrase for your greetings to send via WhatsApp to friends and relatives? This article might be for you. Below is a list of phrases that you can use today, January 6, 2024.

Happy Epiphany everyone! May our path be like that of the Three Wise Men guided by the lucky star!

Have you prepared your flight plans? Have you obtained the permits? Did you polish the broom? Sorry if I remind you of your duties, but after a certain age you tend to have lapses in memory. See you tonight, remember your glasses otherwise you'll hit me like last year! Congratulations

My friends still don't believe that I know the Befana. Could you send me a photo of yourself?

The cold is exterminating an entire generation of witches. Please cover yourself well! Don't make me worry.

Very often men believe that women are hired just for their presence. Luckily you don't have these problems. Happy birthday my Befana.

Best wishes to all the befanas who every year bring sweets and coal, loves and disappointments, snow and sun, and come a long way to knock on every door to sweep away all the pain we have inside our hearts.

But wasn't March 8th Women's Day? Instead I discover that it is January 6th, dear Befane, best wishes!

There are many Befane, but you are certainly the most important! You're ugly and a bit stinky, but you're certainly the best!

Please send me a postcard from the places you visit during your night patrol. Good work Befana!

Dear beautiful and ugly friends, we are all on the brooms! Sweets and gifts for the most demanding, in hold-ups. While to you, only tireless rascals coals. Leave the gifts in the wake, kisses, good wishes and let's fly away!

Best wishes for a Happy Epiphany, hoping that the Befana brings you only love, happiness and serenity

The stories about the Befana are timeless, and it's nice to know that there is an old lady who makes children dream! Happy Epiphany!

Best wishes for a happy Epiphany, which brings all the holidays

It is certainly strange to meet the Befana, to meet her in broad daylight and with so many people around. But the very beautiful thing is that it's you dear star! Congratulations!

We have seen the phrases for your wishes for Happy Befana (epiphany) 2024. Do you also want some images? Here you will find some to take inspiration from.