Happy Epiphany 2023: the phrases for your wishes for the Epiphany via WhatsApp

HAPPY BEFANA 2023 WISHES PHRASES – Happy Epiphany (Epiphany) 2023 to all our readers. Are you looking for a catchphrase for your greetings to send via WhatsApp to friends and relatives? This article could be for you. Below is a list of phrases that can be used today, January 6, 2023.

My friends still can’t believe that I know the Befana. Could you send me your photo?

The cold is exterminating an entire generation of witches. Please cover yourself well! Don’t make me worry.

Very often men believe that women are hired just because of their presence. Luckily you don’t have these problems. Happy birthday my Befana.

Happy Epiphany everyone! May our path be like that of the Magi guided by the lucky star!

Have you prepared your flight plans? Have you obtained the permits? Have you polished the broom? Excuse me for reminding you of your duties, but after a certain age one tends to have memory lapses. See you tonight, remember your eyeglasses otherwise you’ll hit me like last year! Best wishes

Best wishes to all the witches who every year bring sweets and coal, loves and disappointments, snow and sun, and go a long way to knock on every door to sweep away all the pains we have inside our hearts.

Dear beautiful and ugly friends, we are all on the brooms! Sweets and gifts for the most demanding, in stay-up stockings. While to you, only coals tireless rascals. Leave the gifts in the wake, kiss best wishes and let’s fly away!

Best wishes for a Happy Epiphany, hoping that the Befana brings you only love, happiness and serenity

The stories about the Befana are timeless, and it’s nice to know that there’s an old lady who makes children dream! Happy Epiphany!

Best wishes for a happy Epiphany, which takes away all the holidays

Wasn’t it March 8th Women’s Day? Instead I discover that it is January 6th, dear Befane, happy birthday!

There are many Befane, but you are certainly the most important! You’re ugly and a bit stinky, but you’re certainly the best!

Please send me a postcard from the places you visit on your night patrol. Good job Befana!

It is certainly a strange thing to meet the witch, meeting her in broad daylight and with so many people around. But the very nice thing is that it’s you dear star! Wishes!

We have seen the phrases for your wishes for Good Epiphany (Epiphany) 2023. Do you also want some images? Here are some to inspire you.