













Happy Endings Continue: 36 Anime Piracy Sites Shut Down | EarthGamer

It is from this network that this illegal content was distributed throughout the Brazilian territory.

This is the first case of overseas sites that hosted TV anime and animated movies removing it due to complaints from Japanese animation studios.

The Brazilian police force first examined the operators of four websites following criminal complaints filed last year by Toei Animation Co., TOHO Co. and Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

We recommend: Another happy ending: Another anime piracy site falls.

The companies mentioned above are members of this association. The sites in question, as well as nine other related ones, ended up shutting down.

Subsequently, and through negotiations with similar sites with illegal content, they managed to close another 18.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

To those mentioned above, we must add five that decided to close voluntarily. So the grand total is 36 anime hacking websites that were operating in Brazil.

It is an extremely important figure and it reflects that the problem of the illegal distribution of animated content from Japan is enormous.

As revealed, these 36 sites had accesses of around 83 million times on average between December 2022 and February 2023.

Online piracy of Japanese entertainment, including manga, anime, and video games, caused losses of around ¥2 trillion ($15 billion) in 2021, marking a five-fold increase from 2019, according to a recent study. https://t.co/2hdqev0PBZ — The Japan Times (@japantimes) April 22, 2023

All this action against anime piracy in Brazil took place on April 20. Previously, the CODA managed to score another success.

That was in March of this same year, when they managed to get the authorities in China to remove one of the biggest distributors of piracy.

Fountain: TOHO animation.

The latter was the one that provided content for people who live in the country of the Rising Sun, where despite the awareness of this problem, it is still present.

According to data from 2021, the losses suffered by the Japanese industry were in the range of $15 billion dollars in terms of piracy not only anime but also manga and video games.

The Overseas Content Distribution Association says that was a five-fold increase compared to 2019. There is no data yet for 2022 but the number should be very high too, especially if it follows the same trend as the previous year.

In addition to piracy we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.