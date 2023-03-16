the community of otaku and gamers only gets bigger, especially after the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, the communities continue to have an image that is little accepted in society. An example of this is the recent program in Youtube who called gamers boobs, although after this, people did not accept it and raised claims that forced youtubers to close the channel and even their accounts TikTok.

The YouTube channel we are talking about is The Horror Stories, in its last chapter they talked about video game fans, in other words, about gamers and the pejorative word was used: “boobs” to refer to them.

The community reacted immediately and the video was removed, even the TikTok account was changed to be private. However, Floriana Ibarrola, who is one of the podcast presenters, posted on her personal account that it was not his intention to attack gamers by calling them boobs. He reiterated that they are, but that this is not a negative.

After the condescending attitude he took, he also He recriminated the aggression for her and her companions. However, other streamers stood by the gaming community and joined in their outrage.

for now, The Horror Stories accounts are no longer public and the video in question has been removed. Although the outrage and reprisals continue in the cyber world.

insults to gamers

The truth is that the community has an unstable image in society. And there are many insults that exert different types of violence towards gamers.

However, we must not forget that it is also Verbal violence between players within video games. It seems that the gaming world is full of intense atmosphere.

