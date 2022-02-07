Home page world

These four police officers each adopt a puppy. The puppies had been abandoned at a gas station. © Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

Again and again pets are carelessly abandoned and left to their fate. It often doesn’t end well. However, five puppies were lucky in the US state of Oklahoma.

Tulsa/USA – Dogs are actually known as man’s best friend. In most cases, the description of this relationship is accurate. Again and again man shows his ugly face and behaves anything but appropriate towards animals. One such incident occurred in the US state of Oklahoma late last year.

On Christmas of all days, someone left a holdall with five puppies at a gas station in the American city of Tulsa. The bag lay locked on the counter. However, with the arrival of the local police, the story took a happy turn.

Five puppies are abandoned at a gas station in the USA – but the police can save them

Unfortunately, such stories are not limited to major cities in the United States. Contemplative even in comparison Baden-Wuerttemberg* There are people who don’t seem to have any compassion for animals. In the south-west of Germany, too, it is the public holidays when such behavior is booming. The illegal puppy trade is booming at Christmas downright (BW24* reported).

In the very southwest of the state, someone was particularly heartless. In the district of Lörrach was one pregnant dog abandoned in a parking lot* – her puppies were delivered by cesarean section. In the case of the five puppies in Tulsa, USA, it is also not known who left the animals at the gas station – let alone how this could have happened unnoticed. Like the portal people.com reported, the young dogs could be saved from death by the local police. As if that were not enough, the officers on duty decided to take a further step.

Five Puppies Rescued by Police – Officials Opt for Adoption

Sad as it is that the five puppies were left at a gas station for Christmas, the timing apparently helped the pups find new homes quickly. Because the four police officers who were called to the gas station in Tulsa decided to adopt a puppy each because they were “overwhelmed by Christmas feelings”.

An employee at the gas station then also took care of the fifth puppy, so that all rescued animals got a new home immediately. “We are so glad the puppies have found a lovely home and we can’t wait to see them grow up!” wrote those involved in the campaign on Facebook. The Tulsa Police Department took the incident as an opportunity to draw the city’s residents’ attention to the precarious situation in the animal shelters. Interested parties should rather adopt dogs from there than buy puppies from the breeder.

The adoption of the puppies by the four police officers was also well received in Germany. Under a Facebook post of district newspaper* that first reported about the adopted dog babies had, many users paid respect to the police officers. “Just great, these people,” they say, for example. Others are just happy that the incident ended well. “What a beautiful story,” writes one user. *BW24 and district newspaper are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.