“Martha Louise is the woman of my life, my everything. A wonderful feeling.” The French weekly Point of view quotes a statement from Durek Verretthe African-American shaman, spiritual guru of Hollywood stars, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Antonio Banderaswho will marry on August 31st, after five years of engagement and not without scandal, Princess Martha Louise of Norway, eldest daughter of the current sovereigns and already mother of three daughters.

A long love story, initially opposed and fought, with a happy ending, in the city of Geiranger, on the shores of the fjord of the same name. “I would never have asked for her hand if I hadn’t been truly convinced that my only desire was to spend the rest of my life with her and that I would have done anything to make her happy” he says of the princess and ex-wife of the writer who committed suicide Ari Behn, mother of three teenage daughters: Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora, Emma Talluh.

In 2022, the princess renounced her duties and her role at court to dedicate herself to alternative medicine and spirituality. A few months ago, she announced on her social profile, “I will no longer be active among the senior royals, and I will also avoid using my titles for private purposes.” For this reason, the wedding, which is highly anticipated and highly talked about, will not be an official event.

Martha Louise revealed the monogram on Instagram on July 1st, with the initials of her and her future husband’s names. “It’s not an official monogram, it’s just a beautiful emblem integrated with a symbolism that is important to both of us… that embraces our love.” The numbers on a pink background were fused with stylized Egyptian hieroglyphics to pay homage to “our past life that we spent together in Egypt,” and then the infinity emblem was inserted, which would refer to the eternal bond, and the diamond, which would be a portal between the physical and metaphysical realms.

At the court of Norway, marriages have always been talked about, especially within the House of Glucksburg. The current sovereign waited over ten years before marrying the beautiful, but without a drop of blue blood, Sonja Haraldsenwith the iron opposition of his father, Prince Olav, who after much anguish agreed to the wedding, accompanying the future queen to the altar. Even the future king, Haakon Magnushad to fight to impose the choice of an unknown commoner, Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby, already mother of a child. The word again to Durek Verret who in the interview emphasizes once again how he feels like a “lucky man to share his life with an extraordinary, beautiful, intelligent woman”. The wedding will be attended by friends of the couple from all over the world, royals and close relatives. A big party, but intimate and very private. At the entrance, kind guests will be asked to leave their cell phones. Live videos and photos are not welcome.