It was a special meeting that did not lack spice. A Champions League final that was decided on penalties and in which no one expected such an outcome. Each vote was going to matter more than ever, hence the quorum present in it, 65.45% (2.6 million) of the total share capital (3.9), was very high compared to other occasions. And more considering that it was a business day and on first call. The expectation had been high in recent weeks due to the possible landing of Felipe Moreno, although the negotiations finally broke down. In addition to the usual shareholders, the lawyer Alfonso León was present on behalf of García de la Vega, while it was Francisco Pérez who voted on behalf of Enrique Roca, who holds 6% of the club’s capital.

The temperature was rising little by little from six in the evening. The debate on the approval of the accounts was already hot, but nothing to do with what would come next. The fact that these will reach the shareholders after what is legally established (at the call of the meeting) raised complaints from partners such as Higinio Pérez, who also questioned some of the data that they reflected.

Former president Tornel also took the floor to ask why one of his loans to the club (the 87,000 euros with which he paid the AFE in July 2018 to avoid relegation to the Third Division) had disappeared from the accounts, an error that the Ramos’ board of directors promised to fix it. Finally, the voting was very close since only 54.47% voted in favor of them, while 45.21% said ‘no’. A result that gave a glimpse of the division of the shareholders present. Some accounts that reflected income in the year of 1.8 million, personnel expenses of 1.3 and a regulation of bankruptcy balances that other shareholders such as Francisco Cobacho also questioned.

An unexpected turn



The hottest moment came around eight in the afternoon when the tailor-made capital increase for the arrival of Felipe Moreno was discussed at the meeting. While the current Board of Directors insisted that said point was meaningless since the contribution of both Ramos and Moreno was not going to occur due to the breach of their agreement, a group represented by Francisco Tornel, Higinio Pérez and Francisco García, among others, he asked that said point be maintained, that an extension be put into operation urgently so that capital could enter the club urgently.

It was the moment in which the restraint was blown up and moments of high tension followed one another, especially between Agustín Ramos and Tornel, who showed that their relationship is not cordial, although more directors and shareholders also participated. It seemed that everything would blow up and that consensus was impossible. Until he grabbed the microphone Alberto González Costea, shareholder and sponsor of the club, and urged the two parties to engage in dialogue.

Not only did he succeed, but both sides joined forces to vote in favor of opening a ten million euro convertible loan campaign that the Council will determine how it will be carried out, and he even managed to get Agustín Ramos and Francisco Tornel to meet hug, an unexpected end to a meeting that was volcanic but had a happy ending.