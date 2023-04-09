Happy Easter 2023: phrases and quotes for your best wishes today, April 9th

HAPPY EASTER 2023 PHRASES – Today, Sunday 9 April, the world is celebrating Easter 2023, the resurrection of Jesus. Over the next few hours we will receive many greeting messages that we would like to respond to. Are you looking for some inspiration for your Easter 2023 wishes? Here are some phrases and quotes that might apply to you:

I wish you a wonderful Easter surrounded by those you love the most. Congratulations!

Happy Easter! May this beautiful day be a testament to God’s love and glory.

May your life be full of certainties like the rain on Easter Monday. Happy Easter!

If despite everything we are optimistic it is because Christ is risen. Immersed in his death and resurrection, we are resurrected every day. (Don Franco Delpiano)

May you find renewal of hope, health, love and God’s spirit. Happy Easter to you and your lovely family!

Warm wishes for all the wonders this special moment can bring. Happy Easter!

I send you many wishes of hope, joy and renewal. Happy Easter to you and your family!

On a special day like Easter, I can only wish you best wishes and remind you how much you have changed my life for the better. Happy Easter my love!

Easter is the voice of the Hebrew verb “pèsah?, to pass. It is not a celebration for residents, but for migrants who are in a hurry to travel. As a non-believer I see people of faith like this, not implanted in a center of their certainty but constantly moving along the tracks. (Erri DeLuca)

O sepulchre, keep it no longer; Death is strong, but life is stronger; Stronger than the dark is the light; Justice is stronger than evil… (Phillips Brooks)

On this Easter day I send you many joyful hugs. May all your dreams and wishes come true.

I have good news and bad news. The good news is that today we can eat all the chocolate we want. The bad news is that our waistlines may suffer. Happy Easter!

Let the joyful amazement of Easter Sunday radiate in thoughts, looks, attitudes, gestures and words… Wish we were so bright! But this is not a make-up! It comes from within! (Pope francesco)

May this Easter make us rediscover the value of little things. Congratulations!

I wish you an Easter full of peace, joy, serenity and above all chocolate eggs!

May these festive days bring you new hope for a better tomorrow. Happy Easter!

That morning the Risen One showed the women that the rolling of the boulder, the end of nightmares, the beginning of light, the spring of new relationships is possible. (Don Tonino Bello)

Lent is a favorable time which must lead us to become ever more aware of what the Holy Spirit, received in Baptism, has worked and can work in us. And at the end of the Lenten itinerary, in the Easter Vigil, we will be able to renew the baptismal covenant and the commitments that derive from it with greater awareness. (Pope francesco)

Happy Easter!

A simple wish for a unique Easter!

And with a branch of almond tree in bloom, I knock at the windows and say: «Open up! Christ is risen and new lives germinate and love returns with April. Love one another for the sweet and beautiful dreams that today flourish on earth, men of the pen and of war, men of the spade and hammers. Open your hearts. Eternal youth bursts into them whole of this day ». I pass and sing that life is beauty. Come and sing with me the spring. (Ada Negri)

May the miracle of Easter bring you love, joy and serenity. Best wishes from the heart!

Happy Easter to you and your family!

Man can never lose hope in the victory of good. May this day become the beginning of new hope for us today. (John Paul II)

During the period of Lent we abstain from eating meat. Without forgetting to refrain from lies, injustice, envy, hypocrisy, revenge, indifference. (Don Dino Pirri)

You cannot bury the truth in a grave: this is the meaning of Easter. (Clarence W Hall)

Happy Easter!

We have seen the phrases for your wishes for a happy Easter 2023. Are you also looking for some images? Here you will find some that might be right for you.