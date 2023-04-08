Happy Easter 2023: phrases and images for your greetings on WhatsApp, Sunday 9 April

HAPPY EASTER 2023 PHRASES AND IMAGES – Easter 2023, the resurrection of Jesus, is celebrated in the world on Sunday 9 April. Over the next few hours, we will receive and send many messages to wish friends and relatives. Are you looking for some inspiration for your Easter 2023 wishes? Here are some sentences that might apply to you:

I wish you a wonderful Easter surrounded by those you love the most. Congratulations!

Happy Easter! May this beautiful day be a testament to God’s love and glory.

May your life be full of certainties like the rain on Easter Monday. Happy Easter!

May you find renewal of hope, health, love and God’s spirit. Happy Easter to you and your lovely family!

Warm wishes for all the wonders this special moment can bring. Happy Easter!

I send you many wishes of hope, joy and renewal. Happy Easter to you and your family!

On a special day like Easter, I can only wish you best wishes and remind you how much you have changed my life for the better. Happy Easter my love!

On this Easter day I send you many joyful hugs. May all your dreams and wishes come true.

I have good news and bad news. The good news is that today we can eat all the chocolate we want. The bad news is that our waistlines may suffer. Happy Easter!

May this Easter make us rediscover the value of little things. Congratulations!

I wish you an Easter full of peace, joy, serenity and above all chocolate eggs!

May these festive days bring you new hope for a better tomorrow. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter!

A simple wish for a unique Easter!

May the miracle of Easter bring you love, joy and serenity. Best wishes from the heart!

Happy Easter to you and your family!

Images

We have seen some phrases for your wishes for a happy Easter 2023, but we also see some cute images that could be right for you: