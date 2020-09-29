Buttermilk has to be drunk only in the afternoon -You must know one thing clearly before drinking. If you want only benefit from drinking buttermilk and you are not a victim of any throat disease or cold, then use buttermilk only in the afternoon. -People who have pain in any part of the body and those who experience heaviness in their body, in any case should not consume buttermilk after dusk. Otherwise, you will not be able to sleep due to pain and discharge overnight.

Benefits of drinking buttermilk -Chacha is a very light and digestible drink. It helps in curing almost all types of disorders of your digestive system and increases the efficiency of the digestive system. -Drinking is not a problem of indigestion. Those who are unable to clear their stomach must take buttermilk. People who regularly consume buttermilk do not have to face the problem of stomach gas and bloating.

Mix these things in buttermilk to relieve constipation -You can add different flavors every day to increase the taste of the dish. Here we are telling you about these flavors and benefits of mixed spices.

Add black salt to the buttermilk You should use black salt or rock salt in buttermilk instead of plain or sea salt. Black salt and rock salt are very good for digestion.

Black pepper -You can also crush them or use black pepper powder to add black paper to the dough. Black pepper does not allow any type of infection to develop in the throat and lungs.

Celery flavor If you use a tempering of celery seeds in the palm or by mixing the powder of celery seeds, you will get relief from the gas produced in the stomach immediately. The problem of frequent thirst will be overcome.

Benefits of drinking peppermint buttermilk You can prepare a mint flavor of buttermilk by adding dry mint, mint powder or mint leaves to the buttermilk. The peppermint buttermilk works wonders to calm the burning sensation in the stomach.

The best time to drink buttermilk – If you are facing any kind of problem related to digestion, then you should eat buttermilk after about 1 hour of eating every day. -You can also take buttermilk in the time between breakfast and lunch. This will also be completely beneficial for you. But if the weather is cold, buttermilk should not be consumed.

Keeping the digestive system healthy is a big challenge amidst this lazy lifestyle. We know that you are concerned about your health and your family’s health. But you do not need to worry. Here we are telling you an easy and efficient way to keep the digestive system right …