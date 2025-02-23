The Rayados de Monterrey beat San Luis on Saturday, in a duel they dominated in the debut of the Spanish Sergio Ramos in the 2025 Clausura Tournament of Mexican football. With a couple of annotations by Argentine Sergio Berterame and one of the Spanish Oliver Torres the Rayados imposed themselves before an opponent with little response capacity, who discounted with a target from the Brazilian Vitinho.

At 50 seconds of the Ramos match he played the ball for the first time; after which became the leading voice of the defense. Later he joined the attack with a test of Testa in the 13th minute that was about to become a goal.

Cologne

The most Spanish scratches with bouquets, channels, Oliver Torres …

Rayados, well ordered with Ramos and Colombian John Stefan Medina in the central, was superior in the first half and confirmed it with goals; In the 23 Berterame he scored from the right to pass from Oliver Torres, who in 33 put the 2-0 with a cross-right blow.

In the second part, the Spanish Sergio Canales stopped going a couple of good opportunities; Monterrey lowered the rhythm until in 78 channels he started a play that continued with a crown service to Berterame, a left-hander of 0-3.

Sergio Ramos left the game in 79, replaced by Tony Leone, after having left a good impression, by contributing balance to the defense and collaborating with the offensive on several occasions. Without the Spanish on the court, the San Luis discounted in 87 with an elegant left -handed goal of Vitinho, in the first shot at the door of the visitors.

The debut

Monterrey reached three victories, three draws, two losses and 12 points to climb to the ninth place, with 11 units less than the lion leader of the Colombian World Cup James Rodríguez, 1-0 winner to the UANL Tigers.