Big party a Palermo for 85 years of Thomas Dragotto (completed on 18 January 2023) president of the Sicily By Car. An important milestone that follows his appointment, which took place days ago, by president of Irfisthe Regional Institute for business credit.

Tommaso Dragotto president of Sicily By Car

It was the October 12, 1963 when Dragotto started his entrepreneurial activity with a fleet of cars consisting of a Fiat 1,300one Fiat 1,100 and two Fiat 500. Today the fleet has him over 20 thousand cars and is present in all major Italian cities with more than 60 offices.

Tommaso Dragotto president of Sicily By Car

Rental Sicily By Car

With a history of over 60 years Sicily by Car is a very important reality of car rental. “I have always maintained that those who do not dream have no future, dreaming does not mean remaining and contemplating the dream, dreaming means planning”. High presence in the airports, Milan Malpensa and Linate, Rome Fiumicino, Bologna, Bergamo, Bolzano, Brescia, Genoa, Lamezia, Brindisi, Catania, Florence, Trapani, Turin, Verona, Trieste, Comiso, Reggio Calabria, in the islands (Palermo, Olbia, Cagliari, Alghero, Pantelleria).

Renault Zoe for hire with Sicily by Car

“Our cars – explained Dragotto, who in his youth played as goalkeeper in the water polo team of Acquasanta, the Palermo village where he was born – they are for every type of need: for those who love the environment, for those traveling alone or as a couple, for those who are dealing with removals, for those who love luxury. Models of electric cars, hybrids, convertibles, minivans, vans. Rental without credit card, monthly”.

If you need a rental car check the availability of Sicily By Car.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Hybrid and electric car rental Sicily By Car

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK