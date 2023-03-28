R29: People in harmonious relationships say sleeping in separate bedrooms is the key to happiness

Sleeping in separate bedrooms is becoming more and more popular. A 2017 study by the National Sleep Foundation showedthat one in four Americans chooses to sleep alone. And many happy couples have good reasons for this.

For example, 27-year-old Ruth and Edward believe that each of them’s personal space is important for a strong relationship. The lovers met at school. When they began a romantic relationship, fate took them to different continents. And even after living several thousand kilometers apart, lovers continue to value their personal space.

As much as we enjoy spending time together, personal space is very valuable. We hug in the morning or in the evening before going to bed, but then we go to different bedrooms. Ruth

“When other couples ask for advice about living together, we say that one of the secrets is the presence of separate bedrooms,” Edward supported his beloved.

Amy, 31, believed for years that sleeping in different beds would ruin a relationship. However, when she began to live with her peer Benji, she realized that they constantly wake each other up at night and interfere with each other’s rest. Then they decided to try sleeping apart. Now they take turns spreading the mattress on the living room floor. In their future apartment, the lovers intend to have a separate bedroom for each.

Amy and Benji say that sleeping apart has made their relationship stronger. “Now we have even more sex than before,” admitted the girl.

“The idea that co-sleeping is a sign of a healthy relationship is a social myth,” added her partner.

Earlier, US comedian John Deary said that he sleeps in different bedrooms with his girlfriend and is happy. According to Diri and his chosen one, they maintain a strong relationship, including sexual ones, as they have reached harmony.