How beautiful is the joy of Eid after the blessed month of Ramadan, this holy month in which hearts unite in obedience, good deeds, and community solidarity.

How beautiful is Eid, and how beautiful is its joy, as we proudly obey God Almighty and the Sunnah of His Messenger (may God bless him and grant him peace), gathered around our wise leadership, thanking God Almighty for His blessings that He bestowed upon us in terms of security, stability, prosperity and leadership that we are proud of the world. What a beautiful Eid, and hearts shake hands, hoping for a better, bright tomorrow for future generations in a homeland sponsored by a wise leadership that embodies its image every day in the sky, and draws for it horizons of pride, dignity and creativity. His two deputies and brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates.

How beautiful is the feast, and we write every day the epic of glory in the records of history. We are proud of nations for their renaissance, progress, and prosperity, and for being at the forefront of international competitiveness indicators in all developmental fields. What a beautiful Eid, and these hearts gathered on a bright future in which effort and giving to the homeland and wise leadership doubled.

What a beautiful Eid, and these young people are in the care of senior citizens, learning from them, drawing wisdom, exchanging experiences and expertise, and participating in drawing a bright tomorrow for the UAE. life and launch into tomorrow.

What a beautiful Eid as we live the joy and share the happiness with our brothers, sisters and extended families across the country. What a beautiful Eid as we pat an orphan on the shoulder, heal the wounds of a sick person, visit the elderly, and reassure a distant person, and we all gather around our authentic values ​​and established traditions.

Happy new year to the UAE leadership, government and people, peace, prosperity, security, safety, pride, stability, happiness and well-being.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award