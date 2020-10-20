Virender Sehwag Birthday: Today is the 42nd birthday of former India captain and raid batsman Virender Sehwag. Born on this day in 1978, Sehwag made many records in the game of cricket with his style.It was a matter of 2001 that the Indian team was struggling losing four wickets for 69 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was at the crease and a player making his debut landed with him. 23-year-old young batsman Virender Sehwag. Sehwag’s identity in domestic cricket was that of a flamboyant batsman. It was Test cricket. That too in South Africa. Fast and bouncy pitches. And Shaun Paulk and Makhaya Ntini bowling at that pace. But this boy retaliated. Put up great strokes. Matching every shot of his idol Sachin Tendulkar. And scored a century. Century in his very first test. With 19 squares. This was the beginning of Virender Sehwag’s Test career.

Sehwag was then given the responsibility to start the innings in Test cricket. After that, he started recording records. He changed the definition of opener in Test cricket. Captain Saurabh Ganguly, who had given Sehwag and many other young players a chance to hone and recognize his talent, had said in an interview, “The first opener used to be old by dropping the ball, Viru used to be old by hitting.”

In traditional Test cricket, the role of the opener was to be careful playing on the new ball and staying frozen while saving wickets. That is, there was pressure on the team batting in the initial time. But Virender Sehwag reversed it. He used to attack the opposition team with the first ball. The stars of the front team used to spoil the line and length of the bowlers. That is, now the pressure was on the opposition team not to give them more runs.

Batting at a strike rate of over 100

Sehwag is named in the world record of playing the greatest innings in Test cricket with a strike rate of over 100. He scored 319 runs against South Africa in the Chennai Test in 2008 with a strike rate of 104.93. In Test matches, only Virender Sehwag (319, 309, 293) has scored two triple centuries and one over 290 in addition to Don Bradman (334, 304, 299 *).

Sehwag is named in the world record of triple century on the lowest ball (278) in Test cricket. Apart from this, Sehwag is the first batsman in the world to score a triple century in Test cricket and a double century in ODIs. Apart from him Chris Gayle has done so. Of the top 12 double centuries in Test cricket, the fastest, 5 are from Virender Sehwag’s bat.

Even in ODIs, he scored a double century

Apart from Tests, Sehwag also scored a double century in ODI cricket. He scored a 219-run knock against the West Indies at Indore on 8 December 2011. Talking about Sehwag’s career, he has 8586 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 49 and his strike rate is 82.33. At the same time, he scored 8273 runs in 251 matches in One Day International. His strike set here was 104.33.