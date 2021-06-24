The greatest idol in the history of Boca Juniors is celebrating his 43 years of age. Juan Román Riquelme won everything with Xeneize, participated in all world football tournaments and managed to win not only the hearts of Boca fans, but also the hearts of world football.
As the current leader of Boca, he may have his shortcomings, but as a player he was undoubtedly one of the best in the world. Despite the fact that his time in Europe was very short, the Argentine managed to leave his mark on the clubs where he played (Barcelona and Villarreal).
The former Argentine player has been recorded in the history of football, and few are the players who can boast the career he has. Among his personal achievements are: four times distinguished as the soccer player of the year in Argentina, a distinction as the best soccer player in South America and six times a member of the ideal team of America.
The respect that Juan Román Riquelme has in the world is so much that several soccer stars have him among their greatest idols: Daniele De Rossi, Edinson Cavani, Ronaldinho, Ronaldinho, André-Pierre Gignac, Francesco Totti, Felipe Melo, Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi.
Riquelme was part of the best Boca in history, who under the hand of Carlos Bianchi won everything at the club level, making Xeneize the best club in America and one of the best in the world. The great Boca idol won a total of 11 titles, among which 3 Libertadores Cups and 1 Intercontinental Cup stand out.
There is no one in the world who loves Boca Juniors more than Riquelme, who in each game played with the Blue and Gold always gave his all, knew what it meant to wear this shirt: “I love this club, when I put on the Boca shirt I don’t wear just anyone, I put on my shirt. I’m a bostero and I’m going to die a bostero. Where I was born they played for money, many of the tricks I had in Boca las I learned playing at Don Torcuato. On Sundays I would play in the neighborhood and on Wednesdays the Libertadores. If I arrived on Monday and had a pain, Bianchi would tell me ‘if you don’t play on Wednesday it’s your fault.’ Playing at the Bombonera is like playing in the patio of my house “, were some of the great phrases of the Argentine.
Years will pass and we will never see a player with that magic, with that passion and that love for the colors of Xeneize. Lucky the fans who were lucky enough to see him play.
