LHis story is something more than a biographical and sporting story that in the eyes of others had appeared bizarre and paradoxical; much more than a record and a statistical primacy; far beyond the “I would like” of many individuals to whom the world hastens to reply “but you can’t” to bring everything back into the context of the “certainties” of those who think that life, as Eugenio Montale wrote, is made up only of traps , the scorns of those who believe that reality is what you see