Ten limited edition specimens of the Suzuki Hayabusa to celebrate 25 years of one of the queens of hypersport on two wheels. The special series will be called 25th Anniversary and will have a dedicated livery, matching details, logo and specific serigraphs for the model. In Italy the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary will be available in solos 10 numbered copies and can only be ordered online from 20 July at the list price of 20,790 euros.

A story that began in ’98

It was 1998 when its first generation appeared on the market, forever revolutionizing the world of sports bikes. Profoundly different from any motorcycle seen before, Hayabusa created the category of hypersports and raised the performance bar to levels never before achieved by a production motorcycle.

The special series

Compared to the current version it is distinguished by the particular two-tone livery, that combines black and a racing-style orange. Even the chain adjusters and the flanges of the brake discs recall the superstructures with their finish, emphasizing the obsessive attention to the finishes, typical of Japanese luxury products. This is also expressed in the appearance of the final drive chain and in the engravings on the body of the exhaust muffler, in the 25th Anniversary logo and in the three-dimensional Suzuki emblem applied to the fuel tank. The cover for the passenger seat completes the livery.

The first generation

The first generation of the model was presented during the 1998 edition of the Intermot in Cologne, with the name Hayabusa, which means peregrine falcon in Japanese, associated with the initials GSX1300R. Sales then began in 1999 in both Europe and North America. The concept that inspired the project was “Ultimate Sports”. Its exceptional power and great driveability, combined with the uniqueness of its aerodynamic shape, caused a huge stir and immediately made it the authentic standard-bearer of Suzuki motorcycle production.

The second generation

With a cylinder capacity increased from 1,299 to 1,340 cm3, was launched in 2007. It inherited the stunning performance of its progenitor, combining them with a new technology, that of the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), which allowed the rider to choose the characteristics of the delivery curve. This series ventured into new markets, entering for the first time – with ad hoc specifications – the Japanese domestic market, in 2014, as well as the Indian one, in 2016.

The third generation

In 2021, the third generation was introduced. The heart is a 1,340 cm3 four-cylinder engine capable of developing a maximum power of 140 kW (190 HP) at 9,700 rpm and a maximum torque of 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is housed in a light and strong aluminum frame, the same material used for the swingarm, combined with fully adjustable KYB suspension. Many engine and chassis parts have been redesigned and the SIRS (Suzuki Intelligent Riding System) integrated management system for the electronic devices was adopted, which governs, among other things, the “Aprisereno” (10-level traction control that can be disengaged) and “Cambiarapido” (two-way quick shift levels). Its presence makes it easier and safer to exploit the enormous potential of the bike and – like the line – gives substance to the concept of the project, “The Refined Beast”.

The floor to the President, Toshihiro Suzuki

“Hayabusa is the standard-bearer for Suzuki and has many admirers all over the world. We want to express our deepest gratitude to this model, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary and which has been much loved in recent years. I drove the prototype myself of the current third generation and I am proud to say that we, the Suzuki team, can offer today the best motorcycle of the moment. Hayabusa will continue to evolve and we are sure it will always have many passionate fans.”