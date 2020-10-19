A video of Sunny Deol went viral on social media In fact, a few years ago, a video of Sunny Deol went viral on social media, in which Dimple Kapadia was seen with him. This video which went viral in September 2017 was being reported from London.

The two were seen enjoying each other’s company In this video, the two were seen holding each other’s hands. In this video, the two were seen enjoying each other’s company. With this, people started talking about their old love being alive once again.

Pictures tell the story of the relationship Although both of them never said anything about this in the media themselves, but the photos have also told the story of their relationship a lot.

The real life chemistry of both was also in the news Dimple and Sunny’s hit duo appeared in several films, including films like ‘Arjun’, ‘Manzil Manzil’, ‘Aag Ka Gola’, ‘Gunah’ and ‘Narasimha’. Despite being married with this, the real life chemistry of both of them was also in the headlines in newspapers.

His story came with Dimple In 1973, Dimple Kapadia rocked the box office with her debut film ‘Bobby’ and in the same year she also became the wife of Rajesh Khanna. Let me tell you that Sunny Deol was in the discussion with Amrita Singh just before Dimple. Amrita broke away from him, but her stories with Dimple began to be told and then she was separated from Rajesh Khanna.

This alleged affair lasted for 11 years It is said that his alleged affair lasted for 11 years. It was even discussed in the media that Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja threatened them to end the relationship, or else they had even talked about leaving the two sons.

After this, Sunny stood up for her family It is said that after this Sunny stood up for her family. It is said that after years, Sunny and Dimple were once again seen together when the actress’s sister Simple passed away and the actor was seen comforting them.

Today on October 19, Sunny Deol is celebrating her 64th birthday. Sunny Deol, one of Bollywood’s most prolific actors, made her debut in 1983 with ‘Betab’. For this film, he was also nominated at the Filmfare.R Awards for Best Actor. After this, Sunny appeared in the film ‘Arjun’ (1985) and from here she got the tag of action hero. After this, Sunny did many good films like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Fear’, ‘Border’, ‘Stubborn’, ‘Gadar’. Sunny was very much in discussion about his films as well as his love-life.