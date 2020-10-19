A video of Sunny Deol went viral on social media
In fact, a few years ago, a video of Sunny Deol went viral on social media, in which Dimple Kapadia was seen with him. This video which went viral in September 2017 was being reported from London.
The two were seen enjoying each other’s company
In this video, the two were seen holding each other’s hands. In this video, the two were seen enjoying each other’s company. With this, people started talking about their old love being alive once again.
Pictures tell the story of the relationship
Although both of them never said anything about this in the media themselves, but the photos have also told the story of their relationship a lot.
The real life chemistry of both was also in the news
Dimple and Sunny’s hit duo appeared in several films, including films like ‘Arjun’, ‘Manzil Manzil’, ‘Aag Ka Gola’, ‘Gunah’ and ‘Narasimha’. Despite being married with this, the real life chemistry of both of them was also in the headlines in newspapers.
His story came with Dimple
In 1973, Dimple Kapadia rocked the box office with her debut film ‘Bobby’ and in the same year she also became the wife of Rajesh Khanna. Let me tell you that Sunny Deol was in the discussion with Amrita Singh just before Dimple. Amrita broke away from him, but her stories with Dimple began to be told and then she was separated from Rajesh Khanna.
This alleged affair lasted for 11 years
It is said that his alleged affair lasted for 11 years. It was even discussed in the media that Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja threatened them to end the relationship, or else they had even talked about leaving the two sons.
After this, Sunny stood up for her family
It is said that after this Sunny stood up for her family. It is said that after years, Sunny and Dimple were once again seen together when the actress’s sister Simple passed away and the actor was seen comforting them.
