Roberto Baggio was born on February 18, 1967, destined to become champion of all and also of bad luck. A career made up of falls, rebirths, disappointments and few trophies compared to the immense class. Like being in the right place at the wrong time. Destiny had fun with the Divine Codino, loved by all but without a “certificate” of absolute greatness. Never a Champions League, never a World Cup. Always touched. However, for many he remains the best Italian player of the second half of the 20th century. A fairy tale, despite the knees, which began in Vicenza and Florence and continued wearing many shirts, but still entering everyone’s heart.