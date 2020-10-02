Praveen is called the ‘magician of swing’ It is rarely seen that a bowler can swing the ball in both the directions, but in Indian cricket it was such a pace. Praveen Kumar had the ability to swing the ball in both directions. For this reason, he is called ‘Wizard of Swing’.

Man of the match made in the final of CB Series Praveen Kumar was adjudged Man of the Match in the final of the CB Series (Commonwealth Bank Series). He took 4 wickets for 46 runs in the second final and played a key role in India’s thrilling win by 9 runs.

Praveen’s career was like this Praveen Kumar, who made his ODI debut in international cricket against Pakistan in 2007, played 6 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals in a career. He took 27 wickets in Tests, 77 in ODIs and 8 wickets in T20 International.

