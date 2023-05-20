Birthday party at Volkswagen, the German giant is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Polo GTI with a special series called Edition 25, and which will be available for order in the mother country from 1 June. While in fact the first series of the small car from Wolfsburg made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1975, the first pushed version characterized by the incorruptible initials GTI dates back to 1998.

Exclusive colors

Edition 25 will be available with a range of exclusive shadesnamely: Pure White, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic, Smoke Gray Metallic and Deep Black Pearl Effect and Ascot Grey.

In addition to the red moldings, the brake calipers in the same color and the grille with honeycomb pattern, typical of GTIsthe celebratory car will also have 18-inch Adelaide alloy wheels in Black Glossy, and a black roof combined with the color of the exterior mirrors.

2000cc 207 HP engine

Inside, everything has been designed with performance in mind, from the red and black leather sports seats with GTI logos in the backrests to the “One of 2,500”, up to the dashboard in glossy black with red trim. Under the bonnet vibrates the 2.0 TSI with 207 HP and 320 Nm of maximum torque, which closes the shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The sporty set-up is inevitable, which reduces the ground clearance by 15 mm, and the XDS electronic differential. The price is 35,205 euros.