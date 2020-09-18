Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday. On this occasion, he received congratulatory messages from leaders and actors from all over the world including India. Indian players also did not lag behind in giving congratulations. Many players including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, KL Rahul fiercely gave congratulatory messages to the PM. In the evening, the PM responded in a very interesting manner to everyone’s wishes one by one. In this way he won the hearts of many people with his style. Let us know how he responded.

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020