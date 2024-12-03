Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) PlayStation series is now a major force in home video game consoles. Since its launch in November 2020, the latest generation of PlayStation 5 (PS5) has sold more than 65 million units in the global market, making it a major influence in the world of entertainment.

The first model, the PlayStation video game console, which became the company’s flagship, went on the market exactly 30 years ago, on December 3, 1994. At the time, Nintendo had a gigantic presence in the industry gameron par with companies such as 3DO Company, SEGA, NEC Home Electronics and Panasonic. The battlefield was fierce, and Sony was the new entrant.

Sony, a new entrant in the gaming industry, expanded its market share with its then advanced rendering performance and image strategy through commercials. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony fully promoted its image strategy through its then-advanced cartoons and commercials, and also incorporated popular titles such as Final Fantasy VII and Dragon Quest VII. In this way, it spread the exclusive innovative image of next-generation machines and quickly gained market share.

What really caught people’s attention was the expressive power of 3D. The console was designed to allow people to enjoy games that until then were only available on websites. Arcadian. Among them, the racing game NAMCO became popular Ridge Racerwhich was released at the same time as the main unit.

His hardware boosted Sony’s growth

Opening a new world of entertainment with overwhelming visual expression. A key person in the development of PlayStation was Ken Kutaragi, also known as its “creator”; Kutaragi later served as president of Sony Computer Entertainment and then vice president and chief operating officer of Sony.

Kutaragi, with long experience as an engineer, believed that by incorporating the latest semiconductor technology into game consolescould create a next-generation entertainment experience that would rival Hollywood movies. This idea was carried over to the PlayStation 2 (PS2) in 2000 and the PlayStation 3 (PS3) in 2006.

What surprised the world was Sony’s proprietary microprocessor, the Cell Broadband Engine (Cell), installed in the PS3. During the first three years of the 2000s, Sony invested 500 billion yen in semiconductors, and in Cell. This decision was made largely to control Intel and Microsoft, who were beginning to monopolize the computing world due to the proliferation of PCs.