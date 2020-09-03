Record made in debut Pakistan team visited India in January 2013. Here, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Shami got the chance to start his international career. In the very first match, Shami allowed Dhoni to throw 9 overs. During this time, Shami may have got a wicket, but he made everyone realize his strength by throwing 4 overs maiden here. Shami became the first bowler to become the 8th Indian in the world, throwing 4 or more maidens in his debut match.

Got a chance in World Cup in 2 years after debut Shami soon became the leading bowling weapon of Team India after his debut. He was instrumental in the Indian pace attack at the 2015 World Cup in Australia. In this tournament, he played 17 matches and took 17 wickets in his name. He was the second Indian bowler to take the highest wicket in this tournament.

2015 World Cup played with a broken knee His performance is also special because he suffered a knee injury in the first match of the world. Shami has told many times that due to that injury he could not even walk after the match. He played the entire tournament from a broken knee. Then the doctor used to extract fluid from his knee every day, he had to eat 3-3 pen killers daily. Shami has said that he had never faced such a bad situation.

ICC said Shami in this way- Happy Birthday

Hattrick in the world cup Shami, who has experience of playing two World Cups in his career, also named himself a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup played in England.

Mohammed Shami is the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs.

Record of shami Mohammed Shami has played 49 Tests, 77 ODIs and 11 T20I matches so far in his career. So far, his names are 180, 144 and 12 (336 wickets total) respectively.

Kings XI are playing IPL for Punjab This time this fast bowler is playing in IPL for Kings XI Punjab. Shami has played 51 T20 matches in this league so far, with only 40 wickets in his name.

Whether it is red ball format or white ball. Whenever Team India needs a wicket, Indian captain Virat Kohli irresponsibly delivers the ball to the master and speed dealer Mohammed Shami in a swing. Shami, who specializes in providing breakthroughs, always meets the expectations of the team. Learn some interesting things about Shami’s career …