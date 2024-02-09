Thirty-five candles on the cake for the Mazda MX-5, the best-selling spider in the world. In fact, the car debuted in 1989 at the Chicago Auto Show, reinventing a segment in danger of extinction, that of classic rear-wheel drive sports cars, light and easy to handle, thanks also to an innovative front-mid engine configuration for optimal longitudinal weight distribution.

Since then, the Mazda MX-5 has continuously redefined the pleasure of open-air driving thanks also to the continuous improvement of the recipe by the engineers of the Japanese company: and over the years the small roadster has continued to obtain prizes and recognitions, demonstrating of technical and stylistic excellence.

Four generations

Over the years the Mazda MX-5 has been produced in four generations, including the current model launched in 2016 which stands out for the hard-top RF version, which however sits alongside the version with the soft top.

Total production of the Mazda MX-5 at the Ujina plant in Hiroshima has just reached the record of 1,256,745 units: of these, over 533,000 units (more than 40%) were sold in North America under the name Mazda Miata, followed by Europe, where 391,503 enthusiasts purchased a Mazda MX-5. 225,510 units of this sports car were registered on the Japanese market, with the iconic name of Mazda Roadster (initially known as Eunos Roadster).

New updates

Today, on the occasion of its 35th birthday, the Mazda MX-5 has been updated in the front and rear lights, has a new infotainment system for advanced connectivity and an even more evident Jinba Ittai driving experience. The new “Track” driving mode increases the feeling of driver involvement, working in combination with the software-based Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) system, which offers greater stability when cornering. The asymmetric limited-slip differential is now standard on the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Skyactiv-G with 2.0 liters and 135 kW/184 hp. The engine range also includes a 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G with 97 kW/132 hp, with a WLTP fuel consumption of 6.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 142 g/km.