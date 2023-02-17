Happy birthday Massimo: the documentary dedicated to Troisi on Rai 3

This evening, Friday 17 February 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3, the documentary Happy Birthday Massimo will be broadcast, dedicated to the great Troisi, who would have turned 70 on 19 February. One of the greatest Italian actors ever, who will be remembered by celebrities such as Renzo Arbore, Eugenio Bennato, Jerry Calà, Fabio Fazio and many others. Below are the previews and guests.

Next February 19 Massimo Troisi would have turned seventy. To celebrate this important anniversary, this evening, Friday 17 February, Rai Documentari will be showing the premiere at 9.25 pm on Rai 3 of Marco Spagnoli’s documentary film Happy birthday Massimo.

Several guests intervene in the film (in alphabetical order): Renzo Arbore, Eugenio Bennato, Jerry Calà, Maurizio Casagrande, Enrico Casarosa, Vittorio Cecchi Gori, Nino D’Angelo, Enzo De Caro, Maurizio De Giovanni Lello Esposito, Fabio Fazio, Francesco Frigeri , Massimiliano Gallo, Frank Matano, Pietra Montecorvino, Francesca Neri, Franco Oppini, Ferzan Özpetek, Iris Peynado, Roberto Perpignani, Nini Salerno, Umberto Smaila, Cinzia TH Torrini, Rosaria Troisi, Roberto Vecchioni.

Happy birthday Massimo tells the life, work, genius and gaze of Massimo Troisi through unpublished and engaging testimonies and retraces the most important moments of a “unique” life and career. Massimo Troisi’s life is remembered by his own family, friends, collaborators and by those who got to know him in the many aspects of his personality. The rich repertoire materials, mixed with an intense and exciting story, will lead the viewer on a journey to discover the artist beyond the unforgettable, profound man, with great irony and humanity. A story about the physical but also metaphorical heart of one of the greatest Italian artists of the twentieth century, about his relationship with Naples, about his calm and sincere gaze on life and the world, but also on the injustices and meanness of existence, which he he fully repudiated.

Massimo Troisi is remembered by many direct witnesses, some probably unexpected, who tell of his work and his personal commitment as a man and as an artist: the anecdotes of his friends and colleagues (I Gatti di Vicolo Miracoli, Nino D’Angelo, Francesca Neri , etc.) are mixed with the memories of all those who worked systematically with the artist from San Giorgio a Cremano in different contexts, such as Renzo Arbore. Finally, there will be interviews of today’s artists who are more or less directly inspired by Troisi, such as Frank Matano for example.

In this story, Maurizio De Giovanni, one of the leading Italian writers and also one of the most influential Neapolitan authors of his generation, guides the viewer to discover the life of Massimo Troisi and his importance in the collective imagination of Naples and Italy. De Giovanni, a great admirer of Massimo Troisi, belongs to the same generation as the deceased director from whom less than five years separated him: born in 1958 in Naples, De Giovanni remembers very well the impact of Massimo Troisi’s cinema (1953) and the his charismatic figure, not to mention the beneficial influence on the Neapolitan city of which he himself is a narrator, albeit from a different point of view.

Appointment with Happy Birthday Massimo tonight, 17 February 2023, on Rai 3 from 21.25. Streaming on RaiPlay.