Acting in more than 400 films Mammootty, a veteran of Malayalam films, was born in the year 1951. He has acted in more than 400 films. Apart from Malayalam, he has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English films.

Did not work with Kamal Haasan Many people will not know that the two big stars of South ie Mammootty and Kamal Haasan have never worked together in a film.

Received national award thrice Mammootty has been awarded the National Award thrice. He has also received the Padma Shri award. The special thing is that Mammootty has a record of doing 35 films in a year.

Are fond of cars Mammootty has been fond of cars since the beginning. They have a great collection of cars. Interestingly, most of his cars are numbered 369. These include the cheapest to the cheapest and the most expensive to expensive cars. Mammootty has built a separate garage for his cars and he mostly likes to drive the car himself.

Love photography Mammootty loves photography. This can be gauged from their social media posts. He has a high end DSLR camera.

Mammootty is a fitness freak Mammootty’s dedication to his work is worth seeing even today. He takes great care of his fitness and can attack any young actor.

When Mammootty got caught in controversies Mammootty also deals with controversies. He got into controversy in 2015 for advertising a fairness soap.

Mammootty, the superstar of Malayalam films, is celebrating his birthday today i.e. on 7 September. In our film career, we are telling you some interesting facts about Mammootty, who has worked in more than one hit films …