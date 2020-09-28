Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar is not just a voice, she is a feeling that every hearer feels. What did Javed Akhtar say about this country’s most famous voice, ‘We have one moon, one sun and one Lata Mangeshkar … ‘ Everyone would like to have coincidence with these words. People say about ‘Sur Samajani’ Lata that Saraswati herself is inhabiting his neck. Everyone from mango to special is convinced of his voice. Among the film stars, her tone was such that once upon a time Bollywood famous stars used to sign films on the condition that Lata would voice them. Today is Lata Mangeshkar’s 91st birthday. Today, on this special occasion, remind you how the giants of Hindi cinema praised Lata’s singing-

Lata Mangeshkar worked with more than one composer. Be it Master Ghulam Haider or Naushad, Shankar Jai Kishan’s pair or Madan Mohan. She sang a lot of songs with Salil, Laxmikant Pyare Lal and RD Varman.

Naushad, on whose music Lata sang songs in many films like ‘Mother India’, ‘Mughal Azam’, wrote in praise of Lata Mangeshkar-

Your ways in the road, always yours in the temple,

All the world praises you,

Deewane tere fun ke insaan then fayana

The extent is that you hear the voice of God,

You do not just say the eyes of the people,

Your songs are not called heartfelt

Everyone listened to you in love’s voice,

Your heart beats in heart-a-Hindostan voice!

In 1977, a song was written for Lata Mangeshkar in the film ‘Kinara’. Today whenever Lata’s name comes, that song is definitely mentioned – ‘My voice is identity’. Gulzar wrote this song for the title ‘Naam Gum Jaage’. Gulzar says in praise of his singing, “Lata’s voice is a cultural fact of our country, which is exposed to us every day.” The evening does not change without hearing his sweet voice – except you are not impaired. ”

Once Javed Akhtar was asked which singer in Hindi cinema is the one who can perform his songs better? So he named Lata Mangeshkar. Giving an example, he said that by listening to the way he sang the song ‘Mati Re Mati’, you can feel his tiredness, it really seems that this person has been relieved of his life. He also said, “We have one moon, one sun and one Lata Mangeshkar.”

From Nargis to actresses like Madhubala and Rekha, Lata sang a lot of songs. Lata became the voice of Nargit Dutt in many films like ‘Duniya Mein Hum Aayen Hain Toh’ (Mother India), ‘Jiya Bekara Hai’ (rainy) and ‘Ek Bewafa Se Pyar Kiya’ (Awara). Nargis used to say that she did not have to use glycerin to cry on the songs sung by Lata. In praise of his singing Nargis said, “After listening to his voice, it becomes such an almighty that it is very difficult to tell. Just as if someone goes to the dargah or temple, upon reaching there, he automatically bends his head and tears start pouring out of his eyes. ”

At the same time, actress Madhubala was so moved by Lata’s residence that she used to write in her contract that only Lata should be sung to be filmed on her. Lata Mangeshkar himself told this in an interview. Lata sang many songs for ‘Madhubala’ like ‘Gujar Hua Jamana’ (Sheerin Farhad) and ‘Muhabbat Ki False Kahani Pe Roe’ (Mughal-Azam).

There was such a magic spell on Lata’s tone that she once even said that if she were a boy, she would have married Lata.

Lata gave voice to Rekha in many films like ‘Silsila’. Rekha said in praise of her singing, “Lata Mangeshkar is a feeling that can be felt, not an expression.”

Sarodist Amjad Ali Khan had said, “If Taj Mahal is the seventh wonder of the world, then Lata Mangeshkar will have to be considered the eighth wonder.”

It was also a period when the makers used to earn a lot from Lata’s songs, whether the movies play or not. That’s why producer Om Prakash Mehra said that the amount of money that was not received from the production of films ranging from “Miss Meri”, “Gateway of India” to “Jahan Ara”, more money was paid for songs sung by Lataji in these films Met royalty.

He also once said about Lata Mangeshkar’s long life, “O God! You reduce one second from the life of all the people in the world and add it to Lata ji’s life. ”

Happy birthday to Lata Mangeshkar from ABP News!