In the Indian cinema world, Lata Mangeshkar has made people crazy with her sweet voice for the last seven decades, but there are some interesting facts about them that you are not aware of till date. Today Lata Mangeshkar is celebrating her 91st birthday. Born in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, Lata is from a middle class Marathi family.

He sang his first song for ‘Kitty Hasal’ in 1942, but his father Dinanath Mangeshkar did not like Lata’s singing for films and had removed the song sung by Lata from that film. However, in the same year Lata got an opportunity to act in ‘Pehli Mangalgaur’. Lata’s first gross was 25 rupees which she received while singing on stage in a program. He had to face a lot of struggles in childhood. Her father died of a heart attack when she was 13 years old.

Lata Mangeshkar has sung more than 50 thousand songs in 36 languages. Lata admits, “I learned by listening to my father’s singing, but I never had enough courage to sing with him.” Master Ghulam Haider gave Lata a chance to sing with singer Mukesh in the song ‘English Chhora Chala Gaya’ from the film ‘forced’. This was Lata’s first major break. After this he never lacked work. Later Lata Mangeshkar chanted moonlight, Ram Lakhan, Sanam Bewafa, but, angels, stone flowers, Fear, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dilwale Dulhanies will take you, matches, heart is mad, Veer Zara, sometimes happiness sometimes gum, color Sang songs in films like De Basanti and Lagaan.

Why Lata did not marry

After the father’s passing away, all the responsibilities of the house fell on Lata Mangeshkar. In an interview Lata Mangeshkar had said that the responsibility of all the members of the house was on me. In such a situation, even if it comes to the idea of ​​marriage, it could not be implemented. I started working at an early age. Thought I should settle all the younger siblings first. Then the sister got married. They had children. So the responsibility of handling them came. This is how time went by and I did not get married.

When I met Kishore Kumar like this

The incident of Lata’s feud with Kishore Kumar is quite interesting. Talking about the incident, Lata had said that she was traveling by local train to go to the recording of the song ‘Jiddi’ from the Bombay Talkies. At that time he saw that a person is also traveling in the same train. When he took the Tanga to go to the studio, he saw that the person was also going to the same way with the Tanga. When she reached Bombay Talkies, she saw that the person also reached Bombay Talkies. He later finds out that the person is Kishore Kumar. Later in ‘Jiddhi’, Lata sang the song ‘Ye Kaun Aya Re Karne Sixteen Singar’ with Kishore Kumar.

Had stopped talking with Rafi

Lata had sung hundreds of songs with playback singer Mohammad Rafi, but there was a time when she stopped talking to Rafi. Lata favored royalty over songs, while Mohammed Rafi never sought royalty. The dispute between the two increased so much that the conversation between Mohammed Rafi and Lata also stopped and both refused to sing together. However, four years later, with the effort of actress Nargis, the duo sang the song ‘Dil Pookare’ at an event together.

Lata eats up to 12 mirches a day

Very few people will know that Lata’s real name is Hema Haridkar. Since childhood, he was very fond of listening to radio. At the age of 18, he bought his first radio and he was given a K. L. The news of Sehgal’s death was received, after which he returned it to the radio shopkeeper. Lata was fond of cycling during her childhood, which could not be completed. Please tell that he bought his first car for 8000 rupees. Spicy, a fan of eating spicy, consumes up to 12 mirches a day. They believe that eating chili increases the sweetness of the throat. Lata has also been very fond of watching Kickrate. He always has a seat in Lords.

Went to school for just one day

Very few people will know that Lata went to school for just one day. The reason for this is that when she took her younger sister Asha Bhosle to school on the first day, the teacher expelled Asha from school, saying that she too would have to pay school fees. Lata later decides that she will never go to school. After this, he received his early education from his servant while staying at home. However, he was later awarded standard degrees from six universities, including New York University.

Awarded Bharat Ratna

Lata received a lot of respect in her cine career. She is the first woman in the film industry to receive the Bharat Ratna and Dada Saheb Phalke awards.