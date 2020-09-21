Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 40th birthday today. On such an occasion, he organized a small party in which the family members were involved. Glamor and style queen Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in this party without makeup. Sister Karishma Kapoor has shared a few photos of the party, wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan a birthday. He wrote in the caption, ‘Birthday girl, we all love you very much. Happy birthday. ‘

Karisma Kapoor shared the photos in which Saif Ali Khan, father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor and some close relatives and friends are seen. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also seen posing with cake.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is very active on social media. She continues to share updates from her personal life to professional life with fans. A day before the birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared a black and white photo, writing, ‘As I am entering my 40th year. I want to sit and love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and say thank you for giving me strength. Oh! Big 40, make it big. ‘

Let’s say that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are going to be parents again. Kareena is currently enjoying her pregnancy period. Keeping herself fit. Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be seen in the film Lal Singh Chadha. Recently there was news that VFX would be used to hide Kareena’s baby bump in the film. Kareena is yet to shoot 100 days for ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In such a situation, she is expected to join the film team in September or October and complete her part shoot.