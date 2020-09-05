Jemima is seen dancing to the song ‘Twist’ in this video. He is accompanied by a security staff who is fully supporting him.

Jemima was also featured on the occasion on the social media page of BCCI and IPL besides veteran women pacer Jhulan Goswami, fellow cricketers Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey.

Jemima’s career is like this

Jemima has played 16 ODIs and 44 T20 Internationals so far. He has a total of 372 runs in ODIs, including 3 half-centuries. At the same time, he has scored a total of 930 runs in T20 International which includes 6 half-centuries. She has also played in the Women’s World Cup.