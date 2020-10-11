Today i.e. 11 October is the 27th birthday of Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Hardik was born on 11 October 1993 in Surat, Gujarat. Hardik has won many matches to his team due to his aggressive batting, strong bowling and superb fielding. In January 2016, he made his international debut in the T20 match against New Zealand. In the same year in the World T20 against Bangladesh, he caught the attention of many people by saving two runs off three balls in bowling. From the following year, he became an important part of the Indian team in the limited overs format.In the ODI match against Australia in 2017, when the Indian team’s score was 87 for five wickets, Pandya played an important role in helping his team win by scoring 83 runs on 86 balls. Pandya, who came to bat at number 8, got a lot of news from the Australian bowlers. After two matches, he again played a 78-run match-winning innings.

How was the test career

His Test career started well when he made a half-century in a Test debut against Sri Lanka. After this, 108 and 93 runs were played in the third and fourth Test. However, he could not show much effect from the ball in Tests.

Hurt hurt

After this, injuries suffered greatly to Pandya. He had to be taken out on a stretcher during the Champions Trophy in 2017 against Pakistan. After recovering, he again suffered from a back injury. He also underwent surgery in London.

Childhood spent in a tight climate

Hardik had told in the interview that his childhood was not luxury. His father quit his job due to illness and these two brothers did not have the money to buy the kit. Not only this, many times they used to spend the whole day only with the help of noodles. After failing in the 9th class, Hardik did not study further and only focused on cricket.

When caught in controversies

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul faced a lot of criticism due to objectionable comments on women in a conversation with Karan Johar during a talk show. Hardik also regretted his statement.

Performance in international cricket

Pandya has scored 720 runs in 11 Tests for India and has taken 17 wickets. At the same time, he has 957 runs and 54 wickets in 54 ODIs. Talk of T20 international cricket, Pandya has 310 runs and 38 wickets at a strike rate of 147.61.

family

Hardik’s brother Krunal is also a cricketer. Left-arm spinner and batsman Krunal is an important part of the Mumbai Indians team. She announced an engagement with actress Natasha Stankovic on 1 January this year. A son was born to Hardik and Natasha in July.