Where is brother cake Yuvraj tweeted and wrote- Mr. GG @GautamGambhir Wish you lots of love and best wishes on this special day. It is my prayer that you keep on playing big innings of noble and selfless work for the society. By the way where is the cake brother?

Raina said, just keep inspiring us Suresh Raina congratulated Gambhir and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Gotti Bhai @GautamGambhir, pray you continue to inspire and make us all proud with your magnificent work. May you be healthy and happy.

Brilliant international career Gambhir scored 10324 runs in 242 international matches for India. He was also a member of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winning teams. In 2009, he reached number one in the ICC Test batsmen rankings. Along with that, he was also voted ICC Player of the Year in the same year.

KKR champion twice Gambhir has also been praised by Kolkata Knight Riders and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Kolkata Knight Riders twice won the IPL title under Gambhir’s captaincy. In the years 2012 and 2014, KKR’s team became the champions of IPL.

Today is the 39th birthday of former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir is an MP from East Delhi. On this occasion, former Indian team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders have congratulated him.