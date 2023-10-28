Today, Saturday 28 October, Eros Ramazzotti he turned 60. On the occasion of this special day, Aurora Ramazzotti decided to write a touching letter for her father. Needless to say, her words have not gone unnoticed and are making the rounds on the web.

What binds Eros Ramazzotti and Aurora Ramazzotti It’s a special relationship to say the least. To demonstrate this, in addition to the numerous social shots that often feature father and daughter, there is also a touching letter that Aurora wrote on the occasion of her father’s 60th birthday.

As already mentioned, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has decided to write for her Pope a long letter whose words have moved everyone and are making the rounds on the web. Among the many sentences that Aurora dedicated to her special father, we can read:

I always thought your name suited you perfectly. You are the love. Anyone who has the opportunity to experience the goodness of your heart is truly lucky. You are the most generous person I know. Your kindness and humility are an example for everyone, in an era where arrogance and indifference reign. If I am an incurable romantic it is also thanks to the fact that you have been and are the soundtrack of my life.

And, continuing with his speech, the Daughter of Eros and Michelle then added:

Today I would like to protect you from the pain you felt. And I appreciate everything you’ve done for me even more. Thank you for conveying to me that love is the only thing that matters and that we must protect it at all costs. Thank you for the life you gave me, for facing difficulties thinking about the Aurora of the future. For always being true and teaching me to never have to distort myself for others. Thank you, on behalf of everyone, for choosing to give us access to your kind heart.

To then conclude with these words: