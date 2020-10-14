Due to the corona, there was no lavish celebration for Dr. Dirk Ippen. Nevertheless, numerous guests came to the reception in the courtyard of the press house.

Publisher Dr. Dirk Ippen celebrated his 80th birthday.

At the reception for the birthday child, politicians, entrepreneurs and friends gave each other a hand.

They were all greeted with a huge poster and the slogan “Proud to be an Ippen”.

Munich – Christian Ude (SPD) had demonstrated with the unions on the street – against the supposed Media shark out Westphaliawho was preparing in 1982, Munich Mercury and tz to buy. And the then head of the State Chancellery, Edmund Stoiber – the Prime Minister’s anteroom, so to speak Franz Josef Strauss – was entrusted with the Westphalia to have a conversation, after all, the Upper Bavarian distribution area is the most important CSU country. So the skepticism was great than that Publisher Dirk Ippen out Hamm set off Munich to conquer and expand his newspaper group by a great deal. “We didn’t always agree, but we persevered,” said Ippenthan he did yesterday Ude and Stoiber as friends at the Bayerstrasse could welcome – on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

80th birthday of Dr. Dirk Ippen: Reception with masks, white sausages and music

“Proud to be Ippen – “Proud, a Ippen zu sein “: A mega-poster with the photos of the employees was emblazoned over the courtyard of the press house when the around 80 guests arrived, including them Prime Minister Markus Söder, Mayor Dieter Reiter as well as Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, Mayor Katrin Habenschaden, Ex-Finance Minister Theo Waigel or CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt.

Welcome! Host and managing director Daniel Schöningh. © SIGI JANTZ

A reception at a distance, the Chief Executive and Partner Daniel Schöningh with the Editor-in-chief Sebastian Arbinger (tz) and Georg Anastasiadis (MM) aligned – with masks and veal sausages and a bit of music – everything with a corona-related handbrake, the main thing was a few people with them Ippen was allowed to share his big day. Reason for him to look back and look ahead; a little afraid of what may come. “You need friends who can bridge this,” says so Ippen. Also an animal one. A second dog! A concession. Out of love. Surprised with this announcement Wife Marlene her husband early in the morning. The human friends, on the other hand, are innumerable.

80th birthday of Dr. Dirk Ippen: Friends in all parts of society

Proud, a Ippen to be – co-workers and friends move across the whole country; everyone is honored when they go to Ippen group or to Ippen Circle of Friends may count – from all parts of society, including the church Cardinal Reinhard Marx and the former evangelical Regional Bishop Susanne Breit-Keßler or Vinzenzmurr owner Evi Brandlwho pride themselves on friendship with Dirk Ippen is: “The economy thrives on such people – and he always remains modest.”

Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (from left), Edmund Stoiber and Cardinal Reinhard Marx raise the glass. © SIGI JANTZ

It is this characteristic trait that also matters Ex-Bunte boss Patricia Riekel on Ippen appreciates: “He’s one of the most subtle, influential people I know.” Riekelwho once at Munich Mercury started her career, reads the newspaper every morning today. “With the Mercury I am very attached to my home country. ” Riekels Life partner Helmut Markwortwho, by the way, was the first to use the Ippen in Munich – they were already in Hamm met.

So Dr. Dirk Ippen one of the largest German publishing companies – his companions congratulated him.

80th birthday of Dr. Dirk Ippen: Even at his age, the publisher is always on the move

Dirk Ippen is also a member of a kind of secret society: “We are the WiB, the Westphalia in Bavaria”, reveals Ulrich Kowalewski, a Mercedes governor and also a Westphalian. Also Cardinal Marx and Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr are real WiBs. That Ippen Even in his free time, he doesn’t rest, as a lawyer and puller knows Stavros Kostantinidis to tell: “We were together on Mount Athos five years ago. Dirk hiked for four hours in the sweltering heat, he wanted to leave us all behind. We were happy when he was back – just before the monastery doors were closed for the night. “

Ex-Federal Finance Minister Theo Waigel at the table with Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © SIGI JANTZ

Always keep moving – Ippen only puts that down if he Gastronom Eduard Reinbold a Bavarian meal is served. in the Franciscan is the Publisher regular and he never makes a fuss about himself like that Reinbold. “You don’t notice the power he has.” This is also the secret of his popularity. Monaco consul and lawyer Alexander Liegl and his wife, Interior designer Isabelle Liegl, summarize it like this:

“We are happy to have a Ippen to be! ”Also there Advertising agency owner Stephan Heller, IHK President Eberhard Sasse, Rudolf Thiemann, President of the Association of German Magazine Publishers (with wife Virgina), Prof. Wolfgang Heckl (German museum).

By far: BR director Ulrich Wilhelm, Jan Ippen (center) and Bavaria’s Minister of Justice Georg Eisenreich. © SIGI JANTZ

80th birthday of Dr. Dirk Ippen: Söder congratulated between the state parliament and the chancellor meeting

It’s a special balancing act when yourself Politician and Media maker should congratulate. In everyday life they look at each other suspiciously, curse and complain about each other, especially in such turbulent times. Then an unctuous message of joy to the birthday and words of thanks overflowing with happiness? That does not fit. And therefore there are no tributes from the regents to the birthday from Publisher Dirk Ippen, but good wishes from the heart – with nuances.

Was sometimes tackled hard by the publisher: Prime Minister Markus Söder, who had a backpack as a gift. © Markus Schlaf

Prime Minister Markus Söder hurries between Cabinet meeting in Munich and the meeting with the Chancellor in Berlin on Tuesday lunchtime Ippen. He bluntly recalls that he was hit hard by the publisher and his Munich newspapers, just as Secretary General, minister and fresh in the State Chancellery. “You wrote in my studbook what I’m doing wrong.” Sometimes rightly. “I was allowed to learn from it.” Mercury is probably the most Bavarian newspaper with enormous Influence on government and opposition, the whole newspaper group online but ahead of time. Ippen bring together economic and journalistic competence. He is a “liberal, alert, critical spirit”, praises Söder. Liberally also internally: Not every employee and commentator has to Publisher opinion divide. As a gift he brings Ippen by the way – in addition to the mandatory Porcelain lions – a gray one Hiking backpack with, embroidered with Bavarian diamonds.

80th birthday of Dr. Dirk Ippen: “He is a real asset for Munich”

“We sometimes have different opinions,” says Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD), “but you can have nice discussions with him. It is a real asset for Munich. ” Ippen could something that everyone should learn during this time: “Despite all political dissent, one Conversation culture to maintain where you can speak your mind. “

Well-wishers from the town hall: Munich’s second mayor Katrin Habenschaden, Mayor Dieter Reiter and Dirk Ippen. © Markus Schlaf

Katrin Habenschaden, the second mayor, says, Ippen I let it through in his speech that he was not an explicit Greener and is not particularly suited to us. I, however, appreciate his Lifetime achievement very. And I appreciate his open nature towards everything new. “

80th birthday of Dr. Dirk Ippen: The publisher is happy to be able to celebrate his special day safe and sound

Ippen himself tells of differences with the politics, since ostrich and also with his successor Edmund Stoiberwho also attends the celebration. “We didn’t always agree Mr. Stoiber, but we both held out well. ” Ippen also tells of the advantage of its outside view as Westphalian. Not a Catholic Old Bavarian to be, that has to be publisher Yes with Söder (Franke, Protestant) mean.

Gave a speech: Ex-Mayor Christian Ude. © Markus Schlaf

Dirk Ippens The final word on this day is of course completely apolitical, but simply happy: “80 years, healthy in body and soul, that is a great mercy.”