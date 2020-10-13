Ashok Kumar

The day of 13 October is memorable for the people of Bhagalpur as today is the birthday of actor Ashok Kumar, known as Dada Muni in Bollywood. While this date is known for Ashok Kumar’s birthday, the 13th of October reminds him of the death of his brother Kishore Kumar. Kishore Kumar’s childhood name was Abhas Kumar Ganguly. The world remembers October 13 for Ashok Kumar’s birthday. While Kishore remembers Kumar to say goodbye to the world on this date.It should not be a surprise to say that Ashok Kumar was established in Hindi cinema before Kishore Kumar. At the same time, Kishore Kumar established himself with his hard work and concentration. Ashok Kumar was born on 13 October 1911 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. His childhood name was Kumudlal Ganguly and he was affectionately called Dada Muni i.e. elder brother in the industry. He died on 10 December 2001 in Mumbai. While Kishore Kumar was born on 4 August 1929 in Bhagalpur. He loved brother Ashok Kishore very much. But unfortunately Kishore Kumar died on 13 October 1987. After this, Ashok Kumar went into shock. At the same time, if you talk about a career in Bollywood, Kishore Kumar was not only a great singer but also a brilliant actor, director, producer, music director, lyricist and in other respects, he was rich in talent. According to the information, Kishore Kumar never wanted to enter the acting world. Actor Ashok Kumar was eager to make his younger brother Kishore an actor. In such a situation, Ashok Kumar had to struggle a lot. Kishore Kumar was always adept at getting out of shooting by making some excuse. Kishore Kumar was once supposed to shoot for the film Bhai-Bhai. Ashok Kumar was in front, so this time Kishore Kumar had no idea. Kishore Kumar pretended that he had forgotten the dialogue of the film. What was it then Ashok Kumar had Kishore Kumar shooting both of them on his feet.

Ashok Kumar aspires to be a technician instead of an actor

In the film industry, actor Ashok Kumar’s name is taken with respect. Ashok Kumar’s fan following was strong. He also worked in the industry for a long time. Ashok Kumar’s career was also very interesting. According to experts, Ashok Kumar wanted to work in the industry, but not as an actor, but as a technician. The reason was that Ashok Kumar’s brother-in-law, Sashadhar Mukherjee, held a high position in Bombay Talkies in Mumbai. In the early days, Ashok Kumar also worked as a lab technician.

Kishore Kumar claims one day he will become a bigger star than brother Ashok

Talking about an article written by people close to Kishore Kumar, one day Kishore Kumar realized that he did not get success as expected even after working long hours. While his elder brother had become a star. He even started crying in emotion. During this time, he claimed to be a bigger star than brother Ashok. After this, he started trying luck in singing instead of acting. In such a situation, his fate suddenly changed. Kishore Kumar went on to sing 112 songs for SD Varman and his journey continued till the last days. Kishore Kumar got the opportunity to sing ‘die kiya duyaon kyon mangoo’ for actor Devanand in the same manner as Sehgal in the Bombay Talkies film Ziddi in 1948. In the same episode, Kishore Kumar in the song ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ also received the Filmfare Award as a singer. Kishore Kumar often used to say ‘milk will eat Jalebi and settle in Khandwa.’ Kishore Kumar had four weddings. The first wife was Bengal actress Ruma Ghosh. After this, he married Madhubala but Madhubala’s first and last love was Dilip Saheb. After this, Kishore Kumar married Yogita Bali. This marriage also lasted for two years. He then married Leela Chandavarkar.

Ashok Kumar

Raj Kapoor’s wife lifted the veil to see Ashok Kumar

After Raj Kapoor’s marriage i.e. in 1946, Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor were sitting on the stage. Meanwhile, actor Ashok Kumar arrived there. After this, Krishna Kapoor lifted his veil to see them. After this, Raj Kapoor had shown strong resentment to his wife.

Ashok Kumar’s family in Bhagalpur shared their memories with NBT

In Bhagalpur, Ashok Kumar’s family listened to and shared memories from NBT. In this episode, Gautam Sarkar told that Ashok Kumar used to do drama with his maternal uncle since childhood. He said that his maternal uncle was a well-known drama artist of the time.