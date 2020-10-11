Amitabh Bachchan loves his family a lot. With this, he does not understand any difference between daughter-in-law and daughter. He treats Aishwarya as his daughter. He praises Aishwarya like a father on every achievement. Today, on the special occasion of Big B’s birthday, tell you how he reacted when he saw Aishwarya for the first time.

Actually, Jaya Bachchan said during the show, ‘The minute Amit ji saw Aishwarya, she felt that Shweta had come home again. His eyes were brightened. Aishwarya filled the space that Shweta had left empty ‘.

Jaya further said, ‘She is very sweet and I love her very much. She is a very big star and fits into the family very well ‘.

At the same time, in an interview, Big B had told about the changes in his family and home with the arrival of Aishwarya. Big B had said, ‘There was no big change with Aishwarya’s arrival. It was just that one daughter left the house and the other came. Meaning Big B considers Aishwarya not her daughter-in-law but daughter.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B’s best pictures with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Learn what actresses worked with Big B

Let me tell you that Big B and Aishwarya have worked together in many films which include ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Khaki’, ‘Hum Kisii Kya Nahin’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Why Ho Gaya Na’ and ‘Sarkar Raj’ Huh.